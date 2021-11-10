Cooke Optics has announced the launch of two exciting additions to its expanding range of Full Frame lenses. Two new Varotal/i FF zoom lenses bring leading-edge modern design and materials to this historic line of zoom lenses that were first seen in 1971, while the extensive Panchro/i Classic FF range offers the beloved vintage Speed Panchro look for full-frame sensors. Interesting, it was 100 years ago, 1921, that the legendary Cooke Speed Panchros were designed.

The Varotal/i T2.9 zoom lenses cover all full-frame sensors and are matched in resolution, color, and fall-off to the Cooke S7/i range, thus providing a complete suite of Cooke full-frame spherical lenses. The focal lengths of the zoom lenses are 30-95mm and 85-215mm, respectively. The mounts can be chosen as either PL or LPL at the time of order.

Tim Pugh, CEO of Cooke Optics, said, “Fifty years after the launch of the first Varotal lenses, we are proud to bring these new Varotal zooms to our customers. They are now able to choose an entire color-matched Cooke line, complete with the Cooke LookÔ, for their full-frame productions.”

Like all modern Cooke lenses, the Varotal/i zoom lenses include /i Technology to record invaluable lens data and are optimized to capture the warmth, texture, and beautiful skin tones, which are the hallmarks of the famed Cooke Look. The lenses are designed for all shooting applications, including handheld and Steadicam, providing a comfortable balance ratio with the latest digital cinema cameras.

The Panchro/i Classic FF range offers full-frame filmmakers the ability to capture the classic Panchro Look and the Cooke Look in their full-frame productions. The focal lengths 18mm, 21mm, 27mm, 32mm, 35mm, 40mm, and 50mm have been specially redesigned to fill full-frame image circles. The 65mm MACRO, 75mm, 100mm, 135mm, and 152mm in the standard Panchro/i Classic range were already capable of filling a full-frame image circle, so no optical or mechanical alterations have been made for these focal lengths. Additional FF scale covers are available for 65mm MACRO upwards if required to harmonize rental fleets.

The optics are designed to give maximum performance at full aperture with superior control of flare, distortion, and spherical aberration. Cooke’s Academy Award® winning cam-style focus movement coupled with the added benefit of a large lens barrel diameter allows for an increased number of focus markings, particularly at close focus. Every focus mark is individually calibrated and engraved on both sides of the focus barrel.

Like the standard Panchro/i Classic prime lenses, the FF lenses are color balanced, matched, and compatible with all Cooke lenses. They also feature /i Technology.

The Varotal/i FF zoom lenses and the Panchro/i Classic FF range are available for pre-order now and can be seen at Camerimage on November 13-20, 2021.