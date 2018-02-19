Congratulations to BAFTA Best Editing Winner

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos for “Baby Driver

By Steve Hullfish February 19, 2018 Uncategorised

Art of the Cut congratulates Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos for winning the BAFTA for Best Film Editing for Baby Driver. You can read the interview with Machliss here. Interviews with the other nominees are also available in the links below.

Baby (ANSEL ELGORT, front right), Bats (JAMIE FOXX, front left), JD (LANNY JOON, back right), Eddie (FLEA BALZARY, back left) wait in the car in TriStar Pictures’ BABY DRIVER.

Also nominated for the prestigious BAFTA for Best Editing were previous Art of the Cut interviewees:  Joe Walker for Bladerunner 2049, Lee Smith for Dunkirk, Sidney Wolinsky for Shape of Water, and Jon Gregory for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.  (interview coming soon)

 


Steve Hullfish has been producing and editing award-winning television since the mid-1980s. He has written six books, and edited four theatrical feature films (including two Number One New Movies in the US). He has lectured at NAB, DVExpo and the Master Editor seminars. He has edited on Avid since 1992 and was named to Avid’s first group of Master Editors. His client list includes: Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, NBC, PBS, Turner Networks, The Oprah Winfrey Show, “Investigative Reports” and “Cold Cases” with Bill Kurtis for A&E, Jim Henson Home Entertainment, Major League Soccer, The Chicago Cubs, Wilson Sporting Goods and Exxon/Mobil.

