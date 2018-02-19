Art of the Cut congratulates Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos for winning the BAFTA for Best Film Editing for Baby Driver. You can read the interview with Machliss here. Interviews with the other nominees are also available in the links below.
Also nominated for the prestigious BAFTA for Best Editing were previous Art of the Cut interviewees: Joe Walker for Bladerunner 2049, Lee Smith for Dunkirk, Sidney Wolinsky for Shape of Water, and Jon Gregory for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (interview coming soon)