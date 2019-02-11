This effect was long one of our secret weapons in Adobe After Effects to create looks like our “instant sex” treatment with just one layer, instead of a stack of layers and blending modes. Its blending function has been replaced by the Compositing Options now available in the timeline for each effect you apply, but it’s ability to also apply blending modes makes it still very useful:

These movies previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making them available publicly for free.