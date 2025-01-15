Nothing like a good real-world test to show how equipment and software work. Filming a challenging show, the Colvin Theatrical team opted for the tiny Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, and here they explain why.

One of the first live operas to be shot cinematically, Stinney: An American Execution was shot using Blackmagic Design cameras, switchers and DaVinci Resolve for editing and grading. Here is the whole story!

Blackmagic Design announced Opera Grand Rapids and Colvin Theatrical used Blackmagic Design cameras, switchers and DaVinci Resolve for editing and grading the cinematic opera film Stinney: An American Execution. Yes, sharing the information is marketing for the company, but it also allows us to look behind the scenes, and the information and story shared by Blackmagic Design may be used as a guide for others wanting to try similar experiences. Or maybe suggest to them new ways to explore using cameras beyond the ways everybody else does. That’s what this story reveals to us. Keep reading…

Opera Grand Rapids is the longest running professional opera company in Michigan, and since 1967 has engaged some of the world’s most talented artists, stage directors, conductors, choreographers, set designers, costume designers, and others, in addition to the regional Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra, and Opera Grand Rapids Chorus and Children’s Chorus. Opera Grand Rapids has also been one of the world’s first opera companies to jump into cinematic filming and streaming of operas, and was the first company to complete a streaming production of a live opera in 2020.

Executive Director Emilee Syrewicze has grown Opera Grand Rapids to become one of the world’s most respected and forward thinking opera companies, through the use of film and streaming, as well as new programming, such as Hip Opera, to help new audiences connect with the art form.

One of the first live operas shot cinematically

Now, Opera Grand Rapids and Colvin Theatrical used Blackmagic Design cameras, switchers and DaVinci Resolve for editing and grading the cinematic opera film Stinney: An American Execution. The film, which premiered on PBS, is one of the first live operas to be shot cinematically, using six Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 digital cinema cameras and DaVinci Resolve editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software for editing and color correction.

“Stinney: An American Execution” spotlights the agony of the injustice of the 1944 wrongful execution of George Stinney Jr., the youngest person to be legally executed in America. The opera was composed by Frances Pollock with libretto by Tia Price and Pollock.

Emilee Syrewicze explained how “Stinney” builds on that vision: “Grand opera is meant to be big and impressive just by its volume. It is spectacle. ‘Stinney’ is different. It’s a contemporary work that is deep and visceral with a social message.”

When Opera Grand Rapids announced its production of “Stinney,” Syrewicze met with filmmaker Cody Colvin to develop a film capture concept for the contemporary opera. Colvin, the founder of Colvin Theatrical, a film and media company with experience in cinematic multicamera captures, directed the film capture and managed the film production process.

Opera captures are shot with broadcast cameras

Colvin explained the planning, pitching and advantages of shooting cinematic opera performances: “When Emilee and I began discussing ‘Stinney,’ I felt it would shine if shot on cinema cameras, but couldn’t find an example of a full length opera filmed that way. Opera captures have been traditionally shot with broadcast cameras, which are more forgiving than cinema cameras. Cinema cameras, which use shallow depth of field and require high precision operation, are typically considered too difficult to deploy in live environments. However, my team and I had used Blackmagic cinema cameras in live theatre environments before, and felt comfortable using the Blackmagic cinema workflow for ‘Stinney.’ We are very happy we did.”

He continued: “Shooting with cinema cameras provided us with a level of detail that we think will set a new standard for filmed opera going forward. Capturing performers’ minute expressions, shifting focus from one actor to another, and capturing opera’s ultra dynamic lighting fixtures are all possible using Blackmagic Design gear. Additionally, Blackmagic’s competitive and affordable price point makes this kind of capture accessible to smaller regional performing arts companies.”

Specific features of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 were also instrumental in helping Colvin shoot with a full audience. “The Pockets are tiny, even when they’re fully rigged, and they fit on light tripods. We were able to shoot without interrupting the live audience’s experience, and the compact size of the Pocket helped us make sure we didn’t block anybody’s view.”

Extensive use of DaVinci Resolve multicamera editing

Colvin also cited the Super 35 sensor of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 as an advantage in shooting live performances. “The crop factor of the Pocket 6K allowed us to shoot with affordable 70-200mm telephoto lenses, giving us a functional focal length of 300mm plus, which was very helpful when filming from the audience.”

Following filming, Colvin had to meet a very tight PBS deadline. To do this, he used DaVinci Resolve Studio for everything from editing to color correction, and made extensive use of DaVinci Resolve Studio’s multicamera editing feature. He was able to use DaVinci Resolve Studio to adjust the final version to meet PBS’s strict broadcast standards, as well as formatting the footage to render the film with PBS mandated interlaced delivery. “With Resolve, we can export a public television version, a web version, and a cinema version all from one timeline. Using Blackmagic’s built in ‘broadcast safe’ and ‘gamut limiter’ features allowed us to spec the film for public television quickly, while retaining our other color grades for digital and theatrical delivery.”

The reaction from the first audiences was breathless stunned silence and then thunderous applause. Syrewicze explained: “This is a new way to experience opera. A good example is that we were able to get in close to the main character, George Stinney, and zoom into his eyes. You felt his pain at an emotional level that was more powerful than what you feel sitting in the audience. And to say that about an opera, which is already one of the most emotional theater experiences you can have, is amazing.”

“Stinney: An American Execution” is available to stream at pbs.org.