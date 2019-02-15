News

Cinema 4D MoGraph toolset receives Technical Achievement Award

Designed, back in 2006, to satisfy Per-Anders Edwards practical needs as a motion graphics artist, the motion capture tools included in Cinema 4D won an Academy Technical Achievement Award.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes February 15, 2019

What do Blade Runner 2049, The Avengers: Infinity War, Ready Player One, and Black Panther have in common? They all relied on Cinema 4D’s MoGraph toolset to deliver their magic.

MAXON, the industry-leading developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions, announced recently that its MoGraph module, included in the company’s cornerstone 3D professional application, Cinema 4D, “was recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with a Technical Achievement Award (Academy Certificate). Principal architect and award recipient, Per-Anders Edwards of MAXON, accepted the award at the annual Sci-Tech Awards Presentation held February 9, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.“

Created to honor the men, women and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures, the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards represent the Academy’s recognition for all the contribution made to the art of filmmaking. This year the Academy recognized Per-Anders Edwards with the Sci-Tech Award for his contribution to the initial design and development of the MoGraph toolset that “…provides a fast, non-destructive and intuitive workflow for motion designers to create animated 3D graphics, as used for title design and fictional user interfaces in motion pictures.”

photo by Vicky Gray-Clark

Created to satisfy practical needs

An innovator within the computer graphics field, Edwards is currently software architect and lead developer and designer at MAXON for the legendary motion graphics workflow in Cinema 4D. On receiving the Award he said: “Receiving the Sci-Tech Award is a phenomenal honor” and added “I believe the success of the MoGraph toolset can be attributed to my original desire to satisfy my practical needs and calling upon my experience as a motion graphics artist. This happened because of Maxon’s unwavering support, belief and trust in that vision. Sometimes my concepts were out of the box, but they were always firmly planted in the landscape of Cinema 4D in a way that meant it could not have been developed anywhere else.”

“This award represents the hard work of Maxon’s unbelievably talented developers and dedicated team,” added Edwards. “Without this family, it would not have reached this stature. Though ultimately, MoGraph’s continued enhancement and success should really be attributed to the raw talent and passion of our community, who continually surprise me and push its boundaries.”

photo by Vicky Gray-Clark

MoGraph’s intuitive workflow

Since MAXON introduced MoGraph in 2006, it continues to be cited by VFX and animation professionals worldwide for its essential role in the demanding, fast-paced 3D animation and modeling concepts to production processes on some of the most highly acclaimed movies of all time.

Blade Runner 2049, winner of the 2018 Oscar for Achievement in Visual Effects, and several of this year’s Oscar Visual Effects nominees: The Avengers: Infinity War, Ready Player One, and Black Panther, nominated for Best Picture, are just a few of the numerous film titles that have relied on MoGraph’s renowned reliability and fast, intuitive workflow.

According to MAXON Chief Executive Officer, David McGavran, innovation continues to be a hallmark that embodies the company’s software development philosophy.

“MAXON is thrilled the Academy has recognized our MoGraph toolset with a Sci-Tech Award for technical contributions that help artists solve today’s complex film visual effects workflow challenges,” said McGavran. “We congratulate and thank Per-Anders for his ground-breaking work on the MoGraph toolset for Cinema 4D, while acknowledging the accomplishments of the entire company that contributed to this outstanding acknowledgment.”


FilmConvert: new profiles for Nikon Z6 mirrorless and iPhone XR and XS

The new Sigma 28mm T1.5 Full-Frame Cine Lens will be available in March

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

