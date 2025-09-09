Canon’s Cinema EOS lineup welcomes a game-changing newcomer: the EOS C50. As the smallest and most portable full-frame cinema camera in Canon’s roster, it delivers high-end features in a remarkably compact form—perfect for modern storytellers, documentary shooters, and hybrid creators alike. And guess what? The Filmtools team will be getting their hands on one soon, putting it through real-world paces and bringing us firsthand testing insights.

The EOS C50 is a significant advancement for filmmakers who need a small, agile system for things like gimbal work or “run-and-gun” shooting. Despite its small size, it’s packed with powerful features. For the first time in a Canon cinema camera, the C50 allows for full use of the sensor’s width and height with 3:2 open-gate recording. This provides immense flexibility in post-production, allowing filmmakers to reframe shots or easily adapt their content for vertical formats.

The camera’s full-frame 7K sensor is capable of capturing stunning 7K RAW (Cinema RAW Light) video at up to 60 fps. It also offers impressive high frame rates, with 4K at up to 120 fps and 2K at up to 180 fps. This robust sensor has a dual-base ISO (800 and 6400), which ensures excellent dynamic range and strong low-light performance. Paired with the DIGIC DV7 processor, the C50 delivers clean, cinematic footage. Even with its compact design, the camera doesn’t skimp on professional features, including an XLR top handle for audio inputs, dual media slots for high-res and proxy recording, and support for Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud, making it a versatile tool for any production.

As the Filmtools crew gears up to test the EOS C50, here’s what they’re particularly excited to explore:

Open-Gate Creative Freedom: Shooting full 3:2 open-gate footage opens up reframing and aspect ratio flexibility—ideal for omnichannel deliverables and vertical video workflows.

Shooting full 3:2 open-gate footage opens up reframing and aspect ratio flexibility—ideal for omnichannel deliverables and vertical video workflows. Compact Form with Cinematic Capability: Finally, a camera that bridges portability with professional-grade performance—great potential for handheld, gimbal, drone, or rig-based shooting.

Finally, a camera that bridges portability with professional-grade performance—great potential for handheld, gimbal, drone, or rig-based shooting. Hybrid Workflow Potential: Seamlessly switching between 7K stills and high-res video in a lightweight body will be especially handy for hybrid shooters.

Seamlessly switching between 7K stills and high-res video in a lightweight body will be especially handy for hybrid shooters. Fast Action Capabilities: 4K120 and 2K180 high-speed options will let the Filmtools team experiment with slow-motion and fast-cut storytelling.

4K120 and 2K180 high-speed options will let the Filmtools team experiment with slow-motion and fast-cut storytelling. On-the-Go Logging & Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, Frame.io C2C integration, and remote controls make it tailormade for on-set collaboration and efficient media workflows.

Stay tuned—once the Filmtools team unboxes and runs the EOS C50 through its paces, we’ll have in-depth tests, footage samples, and insights coming soon.