Canon Announces The C700 Full-Frame Digital Camera

Less than two weeks before NAB 2018 Canon announces the EOS C700 FF, the “FF?” Well, it stands for a full-frame cinema camera. Since the introduction of the EOS 5D Mark II DSLR camera in 2008, which was really the beginning of large sensor digital format, Canon has been a part of the full-frame video movement. The introduction of the Full Frame C700 FF is a commitment or maybe an unspoken promise from Canon to its customers that they have finally given Full-Frame shooters the resolution and maybe the camera they’ve always wanted. Let’s be honest, many of us wanted the Full Frame look at higher resolutions since we first shot with the 5D Mark II. At the heart of this Full Frame C700 is a Canon-developed CMOS image sensor with a total of 5952 (H) x 3140 (V) photosites with a digital cinema 17:9 aspect ratio, which gives it the same image circle size as the full frame EOS 5D camera series, or Full-Frame which we established already. Not to be repetitive.

Here is what Canon is saying about their new Full-Frame Camera: This C700 FF is available in both PL and EF Mount, the EOS C700 FF provides users with the same outstanding performance, operation and modular design as the EOS C700 (released in December 2016). The camera is being shown publicly for the first time at the Canon booth (C4325) at the NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas from April 9-12.

“Since the launch of Canon’s Cinema EOS line of products in November 2011, the goal was to one day develop a cinema camera worthy of being the ‘A’ camera on major Hollywood productions, and Canon met that goal with the introduction of the EOS C700,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “After listening to our customers and closely monitoring market trends, Canon set forth a new goal: to launch a full-frame cinema camera. With this introduction, we are very excited to see the C700 FF in the hands of industry professionals as they shoot their latest projects.”

Existing owners of Canon’s original EOS C700 cinema camera will be pleased to know they can have their Super 35mm sensor upgraded to the new Full-Frame sensor for a fee*. Authorized Canon facilities such as Canon Burbank are ready to process C700 upgrades as well as lens mount swaps, and offer equipment drop off, on-site repairs and upgrades, as well as equipment testing and demonstration.

The C700 Full-Frame Sensor

The newly developed sensor featured in the EOS C700 FF has an active image area of 38.1 x 20.1mm and supports readout at full size, as well as Super 35mm, Super 16mm and anamorphic modes. In addition to full-frame lenses, it can be used with conventional Super 35mm lenses to originate 4K / UHD standardized production formats and Super 16mm lenses (with an adapter) to originate 2K / HD production formats in crop modes. The sensor captures wide tonality exceeding 15 stops of dynamic range and a wide color gamut meeting ITU-R BT.2020 standards. This offers broad latitude when grading, providing outstanding effectiveness in HDR video production.

Recording

The EOS C700 FF embodies a choice of two high-performance codecs for on-board recording –Canon XF-AVC or Apple ProRes. Like other cameras in the 4K Cinema EOS family, the EOS C700 FF uses CFast cards to capture 4K / UHD or 2K / HD. A striking feature of the C700 FF is the Oversampling 4K Processing that processes a 5.9K image capture to produce 4K (DCI or UHD) having enhanced image sharpness, curtailed moire, and a lowered visibility of noise at the higher ISO settings. This is especially advantageous for on-board anamorphic image capture. Low-rate 2K/HD proxy data including metadata, can be recorded to SD cards, ideal for offline editing. The camera also allows high-frame-rate recording of up to 168fps in 2K crop and relay or simultaneous recording onto both CFast cards. In addition, the C700 FF can shoot at a Full HD high-frame-rate recording at a maximum of 168 fps. Additional formats are planned with future firmware updates.

To further complement the features of the EOS C700 FF, Canon has turned to its trusted partner Codex to provide a fully integrated (no cables) recording and workflow option. The combination of the optional Codex CDX-36150 recorder docked onto the back of the EOS C700 FF enables 5.9K 60 fps RAW recording, 4K RAW up to 72 fps (in 24p mode), 4K ProRes up to 60 fps and 2K ProRes up to 168 fps (in Super 16mm mode).

The C700 FF also supports the latest version (1.0) of the ACESproxy, the ACES (Academy Color Encoding System) color management transmission standard.

HDR

For users looking to create High Dynamic Range (HDR) imagery, the EOS C700 FF is an excellent solution, providing 15 stops of latitude (with Canon Log2 only), along with Canon’s proprietary Log Gammas (Canon Log3, Canon Log2 and Canon Log) and renowned color science. Canon Log2 is recommended when originating HDR imagery containing both highlight details and deep shadowed details. In comparison with Canon Log, Canon Log3 offers a wider dynamic range while retaining performance in darker regions.

Additionally, these cameras seamlessly integrate with Canon’s latest professional 4K UHD Reference Displays for on-set review and color management that conforms to SMPTE ST 2084 standards of HDR display.

The look of a cinematic production begins with the lens, and the EOS C700 FF offers both PL and EF lens mount options which are interchangeable at a Canon authorized service center. For full frame imaging, the EF lens mount version of the new EOS C700 FF is compatible with Canon’s family of seven Cinema Prime lenses, including the newly announced CN-E20mm T1.5 L F lens, as well as the diverse lineup of over 70 interchangeable EF lenses. The EF mount supports Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology and Dual Pixel Focus Guide. The Focus Guide assists operators with a precision visual indicator in the viewfinder when pulling focus. Alternatively, for certain demanding shooting situations the reliable capabilities of Dual Pixel CMOS AF can be deployed. The EOS C700 FF PL mount version is also compatible with Cooke’s /i metadata communication technology.

The EOS C700 FF EF and EOS C700 FF PL are scheduled to be available in July 2018 for an estimated retail price of $33,000.00. For more information on the EOS C700 FF please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

SPECIFICATIONS

Image Sensing Device

Sensor CMOS Sensor with DAF Technology Total Pixels Approx. 20.8 megapixels (6062 x 3432) Number of Effective Pixels Approx. 18.69 megapixels (5952 x 3140): When 4096 x 2160 or 2048 x 1080 is selected as the resolution Approx. 17.52 megapixels (5580 x 3140): When 3840 x 2160 or 1920 x 1080 is selected as the resolution RAW Recording Pixels 5952 x 3140 Lens Mount EF Mount (Cinema Lock Type), PL Exposure Modes (1) Manual exposure based on shutter setting, iris setting, ISO/gain setting and ND filter setting (2) Push auto iris control, auto iris control (Light metering system selection/AE shift possible) Shutter Setting Speed, Angle, Clear Scan, Slow or Off mode selected Either 1/3 or 1/4 steps selected as speed increment Iris Setting Can be set to 1/2-stop, 1/3-stop or Fine (1) Push auto iris control (2) Auto iris control Lenses that support Auto Iris: EF Lenses EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 55–250mm f/4–5.6 IS STM EF 24–105mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS USM EF-S 18–55mm f/4–5.6 IS STM EF 70–300mm f/4–5.6 IS II USM EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM CINE-SERVO Lenses CN7x17 KAS S/E1 CN7x17 KAS S/P1 CN20x50 IAS H/E1 CN20x50 IAS H/P1 CN-E 18–80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S CN-E 70–200mm T4.4L IS KAS S Cinema Prime Lenses CN-E 14mm T3.1 L F CN-E 20mm T1.5 L F CN-E 24mm T1.5 L F CN-E 35mm T1.5 L F CN-E 50mm T1.3 L F CN-E 85mm T1.3 L F CN-E 135mm T2.2 L F ENG Broadcast Lenses (2/3 mount lenses which allow for 12-pin communication using B4 mount) HJ14ex4.3B IASE S HJ18ex7.6B IASE S HJ24ex7.5B IASE S HJ17ex7.6B IASE S HJ22ex7.6B IASE S (The optional MO-4E or MO-4P B4 Adapter is required.) ISO 1 step, 1/3 step settings [100* – 160 – 25600 – 102400*] * When the sensitivity is expanded ND Filter 5 density settings (2, 4, 6, 8*, 10* stops) * When expansion is selected Motorized drive Focus Control Dual Pixel CMOS AF supported Manual Focus, One-Shot AF, Continuous AF, AF-Boosted MF, Face Detection AF Only lenses that support AF functions can be used in any of these modes. Focus Guide Available; displays focus status or unfocused status using the AF signal. It is useful while MF or One-Shot AF is not being performed. When the AF frame is set to movable, the guide display can be moved to any position by operating the joystick. If the AF frame is fixed to the center of the display, the guide can be moved independently of the fixed AF frame. The guide can be displayed in the main frame or sub frame. When displaying, the main and sub frames will be swapped with every SET operation. Controls Display 3.0-inch (7.66cm on the diagonal) color liquid crystal Approx. 1.036 million dots Viewfinder None (OLED Electronic Viewfinder EVF-V70: Sold separately)

White Balance AWB, User Setting (setting range: 2000 K to 15000 K/-20 CC to +20 CC), Daylight, Tungsten, Set (A/B) Frame Rate 59.94 Hz, 24.00 Hz 59.94 Hz mode: 59.94i/59.94P/29.97P/23.98P 24.00 Hz mode: 24.00P CFast™ Card (2 slots) Movies (XF-AVC/ProRes), custom pictures, metadata recording SD Card Movies (XF-AVC (proxy)), photos (JPEG), custom pictures, metadata, menus and other data Codex Capture Drive Movies (ProRes / RAW) Video (1) XF-AVC/MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 (2) ProRes/Apple ProRes Codec (3) RAW Audio Linear PCM (24 bit – 48kHz) 4-channel Recording

XF-AVC Resolution / Sampling 4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit 2048×1080 RGB444 10 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 10 bit XF-AVC Bit Rate 810/440/410/310/225/210/170/160/90 Mbps Intra-frame 50 Mbps Long GOP Pro Res Resolution / Sampling 4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit Pro Res Bit Rate ProRes4444XQ /ProRes4444/ProRes422HQ /ProRes422 XF-AVC (Proxy) Resolution / Sampling 2048×1080 YCC420 8 bit/1920×1080 YCC420 8 bit XF-AVC (Proxy) Bit Rate 24/35 Mbps Long GOP RAW Bit Depth 12/10 bit RAW Resolution 5952×3140 5952×2532 4096×2160 (cropped) 2048×1080 (cropped) Gamma Canon Log 3/Canon Log 2/Canon Log/Wide DR etc. Color Space Cinema Gamut/BT.2020 Gamut/DCI-P3 Gamut/BT.709 Gamut

LUT BT.709/BT.2020/DCI/ACESproxy/HDR-ST2084 etc. Others Slow & Fast motion recording (max. 168 fps supported), relay recording, double slot recording, custom picture settings, color bar, peaking display, zebra display, My Menu settings, waveform monitor display, custom function, assignable buttons, key lock, marker displays, enlarged display, custom display, Control via Browser Remote, peripheral illumination correction, monaural microphone, fan control, correction of chromatic aberration of magnification, geotagging and other functions Input GENLOCK terminal (also serves as SYNC OUT terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching), REMOTE terminals (A/B), MIC jack, INPUT terminal (XLR: 2 sets) Output MON. (1/2) terminals, SDI-OUT terminal (1–4), HDMI OUT terminal, headphones jack, SYNC OUT terminal (also serves as GENLOCK terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching), VIDEO terminal Input / Output Control LENS terminal, Ethernet terminal, CTRL terminal, expansion system terminal