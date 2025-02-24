I was still rejoicing about Bunny Stream’s original benefits, when they improved it further.

Back in 2022, I published Review: Bunny Stream beats Vimeo Pro for 4 reasons-at least. Even if you already read it, you should re-read it as an introduction to this new improvement. From the beginning, Bunny Stream has supported H.264 (x264) and VP9 códecs. Now, Bunny Stream also supports H.265 (HEVC) and AV1. This expansion is part of its mission to empower developers and businesses with cutting-edge tools for seamless, efficient, and future-proof video streaming. In a recent publication, Bunny Stream delved into why this matters, how the addition of H.265 and AV1 códecs compares to H.264 and VP9, when to use each códec, and how Bunny Stream’s unique features like Just-in-Time (JIT) encoding, make video delivery faster and more flexible than ever. Here is a summary.

What are H.265 and AV1, and how do they compare to H.264 and VP9?

With the release of H.265 (HEVC) and AV1 support for Premium Encoding, Bunny Stream is bringing additional flexibility to your video needs. Here’s how these códecs compare to the existing options:

When to use VP9

When Bunny Stream first introduced Premium Encoding, it included VP9 support to massively improve compression performance while delivering high-quality video at lower bitrates. VP9 provides significant improvements over H.264, offering up to 50% bandwidth savings at the same quality level. As a royalty-free, open-source códec developed by Google, VP9 provides an excellent middle ground for businesses looking to reduce costs without compromising quality. Key benefits of VP9 include:

Lower bitrates while maintaining the same quality

Broad browser and platform support

Support for HDR content with 10-bit encoding

While VP9 remains a strong choice for many use cases, its adoption has some limitations, particularly in hardware compatibility compared to newer códecs.

When to use H.265

H.265 (HEVC) excels in delivering superior compression for high-resolution content. It’s particularly valuable for:

4K and HDR video, where visual fidelity is paramount

Reducing bandwidth costs for premium streaming services

Workflows where licensing fees are justified by the quality gains

Reducing file sizes by approximately 50% compared to H.264, with no visible quality loss

When to use AV1

AV1, developed by the Alliance for Open Media, is designed as the future códec. It offers:

Up to 30% better compression efficiency than H.265, further reducing costs

Open-source, license-free adoption, making it ideal for businesses looking to avoid licensing complexities

Superior flexibility for 8K, VR, and high-frame-rate content

Major platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Vimeo have already embraced AV1, signaling its readiness for widespread adoption.

When to use H.264

H.264, also known as AVC, has long been the standard for video encoding. Its widespread hardware and software compatibility make it a reliable choice for most workflows. It offers a balance of performance and efficiency, making it ideal for:

General-purpose streaming

Applications where backward compatibility is essential

However, H.264’s compression efficiency is no longer sufficient for high-quality, data-intensive use cases like 4K streaming or VR. This limitation highlights the need for advanced códecs.

