moviola.com

Building a film school out of YouTube

A one stop location to find the best curated collection of film and video training from around the web

Profile Picture Damian Allen August 01, 2018

“Why pay for training when you can get it for free on YouTube?” is a common question in just about any discipline these days. It’s not a bad question either—with 7.5 billion people living on the planet, the collective consciousness is bound to kick up quality training once in a while. The real questions to ask? Is there enough quality training of the film school ilk on YouTube and if so, how do you actually find it?

As you may be aware, moviola.com hosts a comprehensive set of filmmaking courses (for free) covering everything from cinematography through to post-production visual effects. What you may not be aware of is that we’ve included a techniques section that compiles the best content from YouTube and around the web. Why recreate training on a topic when someone else has already done a great job of it and posted it on YouTube for the world to access? That’s simply a waste of resource; we prefer to focus on creating training that fills a unique need.

With the Techniques section of the site, we’re attempting to address the issue of quality and discoverability in free web training. By leveraging the experience of both the moviola.com staff and that of the staff from our sister company Filmtools, we’ve actually vetted and curated content from sites like YouTube and Vimeo. What that means is that instead of searching through 150 videos shot by 13 year-olds on webcams to find the one video on the subject someone who knows what they’re talking about, you can simply head to the curated list of videos on moviola.com and know that if it’s included there, it’s worth watching. It’s a step towards compiling a comprehensive “film school” out of the morass of content out there.

In terms of discoverability, we’ve broken down techniques into helpful master categories (Story & Biz, Cinematography, Lighting, Post-Production, Sound & Music, and VFX & Graphics) and additional sub-categories, making it easy to find a specific technique, or simply browse your favorite subject matter.

We’re constantly adding entries as we discover new, quality training (feel free to add suggestions to the comments section of this article if you see something we’re missing). And of course be sure to check out the extensive but concise library of training courses produced exclusively by moviola.com.

Check out entries from the curated Techniques section of moviola.com

Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Art of the Cut addendum – detail on the Mission: Impossible – Fallout timeline from Eddie Hamilton, ACE

Using the Oculus Go

Profile Picture
Damian Allen
editor
Damian Allen is a VFX supervisor and pipeline consultant based in LA. He specializes in picture-lock emergency effects work and AR and VR tool development through his company Pixerati LLC. In addition to his hands-on…

You Might Also Like

Editing Dialogue
Moviola Fundamentals

Editing Dialogue

Good editors tend to work viscerally; shot choice and cut points for dialogue scenes...
Free moviola.com course for June: EQ Fundamentals
moviola.com

Free moviola.com course for June: EQ Fundamentals

Equalization is to sound engineers what color is to colorists. To many editors however,...
Learn classic 3 point lighting in 10 minutes (for free)
moviola.com

Learn classic 3 point lighting in 10 minutes (for free)

For the entire month of April, moviola.com’s Coffee Break Film School is providing free access...
moviola.com introduces Coffee Break Film School
moviola.com

moviola.com introduces Coffee Break Film School

“Film school for those born without an attention span” – that’s the summary description provided...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of