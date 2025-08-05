BOYA Launches BOYA Magic: AI-Powered Wireless Microphone for Hybrid Creators

BOYA has officially launched BOYA Magic, the world’s first AI-powered, shape-shifting wireless microphone. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter that garnered a six-figure backing from thousands of supporters within a few weeks, BOYA Magic is now available globally through official retail channels.

Compact yet remarkably capable, BOYA Magic is designed to simplify modern content workflows—delivering professional-grade sound across livestreams, podcasts, interviews, and mobile productions, with minimal setup and virtually no extra gear.

At the heart of BOYA Magic is a transformable design that eliminates the need for multiple microphones. The 13mm-thin, 7g device seamlessly adapts to four configurations: lavalier, handheld, desktop, and on-camera. Whether you’re live streaming on a phone, interviewing on the street, recording a podcast at your desk, or filming on a DSLR, BOYA Magic adjusts instantly—no setup delays, no gear switching.

BOYA Magic reimagines the wireless mic as an all-in-one tool for creators on the move. In clip-on lavalier mode, it offers a nearly invisible solution for clean voice pickup. The charging case doubles as a handheld stick mic, allowing users to start recording with a single tap—without ever removing the transmitter. As a desktop mic, it provides balanced 360° pickup for podcasting and remote meetings. Mounted on a camera’s cold shoe, it transforms into a compact shotgun-style mic ideal for quick field shoots.

Despite its tiny footprint, BOYA Magic delivers a professional sound performance. It records at 48kHz/24-bit, captures a wide 144 dB dynamic range, and features real-time AI noise cancellation powered by a deep neural network (DNNs) chip trained on over 700,000 noise samples. Two adjustable modes—Strong (up to -40 dB) and Light (up to -15 dB)—let users tailor voice isolation based on the environment, from bustling cafes to quiet studios. A built-in smart limiter and -12 dB safety backup track offer added protection, preserving clean takes even under challenging conditions.

Each transmitter offers up to 6 hours of battery life, while the included charging case extends total operation to 30 hours. For creators seeking more control, the BOYA Central app provides mobile access to noise cancellation settings, EQ presets, gain adjustment, and more.

BOYA Magic builds on the audio technology behind BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3, reimagined in a more versatile, compact form. By combining multiple microphone types into one shape-shifting device, it reduces the need for gear while preserving the high-fidelity sound BOYA is known for.

As content creation continues to shift toward faster, more mobile workflows, demand is growing for audio tools that balance performance with portability. The emergence of all-in-one, modular microphones like BOYA Magic reflects a broader trend in creator gear—toward versatility, reduced setup complexity, and seamless adaptability across formats. Rather than relying on multiple devices, many creators are now turning to flexible solutions that can accommodate diverse shooting environments with minimal friction.

BOYA Magic Availability

BOYA Magic is now available starting from USD $90, through official BOYA partners and retailers worldwide. For full specs, media materials, and press inquiries, visit: https://www.boyamic.com/product/wireless-microphone-boya-magic