Broadcast Management Group has launched ‘Live At-Home’ a proprietary REMI solution to meet increased client demands for virtual and at-home production services.

Designed to be completely scalable and customizable, BMG’s Live At Home REMI solution offers all the tools, features, and functionality of a traditional control room or production truck, while allowing hosts, guests, and producers to remotely contribute to your live program from the safety of their home. The system is able to remotely capture audio and video feeds from correspondents anywhere in the world, and the Signals are transmitted back to BMG’s dedicated REMI control room in Las Vegas, NV utilizing LiveU technology.

REMI is a buzzword that is a sign of the time we are living, as many have moved to work from home – WFH. REMI production (also referred to as “remote production,” “virtual production,” or “at-home production.”) allows its users to comply with social distancing requirements, giving producers a solution to continue creating live content. REMI – or Remote Integration Model – is a production workflow that allows live content to be captured from a remote location and managed from a central control room.

Broadcast Management Group says that “a REMI production maintains all of the key production elements that you’d find in a standard broadcast. The key difference is that your on-camera talent is in a remote location.” In today’s climate, with people unwilling or unable to leave their homes, adds the company, “a REMI production workflow makes sense. And it’s one that’s being heavily utilized by production companies and content creators throughout the country.”

The three Live At Home kits

The Live At Home solution features three at-home camera options: the Live At Home Basic, Live At Home Pro, and Live At Home Pro+, adapted to different needs and types of content creation and the experience of those who are to use the equipment.

The Live At Home BASIC kit is streamlined, efficient, and user friendly. This at-home package is an ideal application for remote guests or contributors who don’t require the full functionality of the PRO or PRO+ kits. The BASIC kit includes an iPad Air as the primary camera, iPad Pro for program return, 3-point lighting package, wired lavalier microphone, wired IFB, and LiveU Smart transmission software. The BASIC kit comes pre-engineered, pre-cabled, and ships two compact road cases. The Live At Home BASIC kit requires connectivity of 10Mbps up/down for maximum optimization.

The Live At Home PRO kit features all of the capabilities of the BASIC package but comes with an upgraded camera and transmission equipment for higher quality. The PRO kit is ideal for remote guests or hosts who don’t require a teleprompter. The PRO kit includes a remotely controlled PTZ camera, return monitor, 3-point lighting package, wired lavalier microphone, wired IFB, and LiveU transmission hardware. The PRO kit comes pre-engineered, pre-cabled, and ships in a travel rack to minimize setup. The Live At Home PRO kit requires connectivity of 20Mbps up/down for maximum optimization.

The Live At Home PRO+ kit provides all of the necessary tools and infrastructure that professional talent is accustomed to, making this kit the perfect application for remote hosts. The PRO+ kit includes a remotely controlled PTZ camera, full studio prompting system with return video, 3-point lighting package, wired lavalier microphone, wired IFB, and LiveU transmission hardware. The PRO+ kit comes pre-engineered, pre-cabled, and ships in a travel rack to minimize setup. It requires connectivity of 20Mbps up/down for maximum optimization.

A permanent part of production

On the other end of this solutions sits the Live At Home REMI control room, that can handle up to 20 incoming feeds and features two AWS Elemental encoders, Wowza web encoder, and EEG captioning encoder for live streaming. BMG’s REMI facility has redundant fiber circuits and connectivity to Encompass for fiber or satellite distribution. The Las Vegas facility features a Ross Vision switcher, Behringer X32 audio console, Xpression graphics system, and Brainstorm virtual set technology along with RTS and Unity intercom systems.

“This is a significant technology investment for Broadcast Management Group, but we see this as a great way to serve new and current clients who are looking to execute live remote productions,” said Andrew Ryback, Broadcast Management Group’s Executive Vice President of Production.

“We feel that REMI production is a permanent part of the production landscape and we are fully committed to providing our customers the best experience possible,” said Todd Mason, CEO.

Broadcast Management Group offers live production, broadcast consulting, system integration, production staffing, event management, and creative services. The company has operations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington, DC.