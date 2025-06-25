Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65: Netflix Approved

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 digital film camera has been added to the Netflix-approved camera list. Put this in one of the lesser surprising things to happen as the Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 digital film camera builds upon several of Blackmagic’s cameras already approved for use on Netflix films and documentaries.

Officially titled “Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices,” the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streamer, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility, and more.

Netflix mandates that 90 percent of a program’s final runtime must be captured using approved cameras. The current list of approved systems includes the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF, Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF, and the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 is a digital film camera that’s not afraid to push the boundaries. It allows you to shoot 65mm open gate 8K at up to 100fps, or 17K at up to 60fps with 16 stops of dynamic range. This is made possible by its new, extremely large format 65mm RGBW 51 x 24mm image sensor, designed to deliver a truly cinematic large format look. The sensor is optimized for incredible quality images at all resolutions from 4K to a massive 17K, thanks to its unique RGBW architecture that provides equal amounts of red, green, and blue pixels for incredible color super sampling. With support for 8 K and 17 K resolutions, the Blackmagic URSA Cine is a game-changer in the world of digital film cameras.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine platform also introduces new advanced digital film technologies combined with total integration into the post production workflow. That means it’s the first digital film camera platform with fast high capability storage built in, plus high-speed networking for on set media sync. You can also swap between PL, LPL and EF lens mounts. There’s even WiFi with SRT streaming for remote client viewing. Plus, the industry standard Lemo and Fischer connections make it perfect for high end cinema production.