Blackmagic: new US$2495 “Pocket” Cinema Camera 6K + more

Blackmagic never stops innovating hardware and software.

Profile Picture Allan Tépper August 08, 2019

In addition to the new US$2495 “Pocket” Cinema Camera 6K with EF mount, you’ll be blown away by the new DaVinci Resolve beta 16.1. Watch the webinar and learn about the Source Overwrite, Live Overwrite, Face Detection Closeup, Sync Window (for material which lacks timecode), Sync Bin in Resolve; external timecode on the “Pocket” Cinema 4K; free Blackmagic RAW Speed Test and more.

LEE Filters introduces Hood and Tandem Adaptor to its LEE100 filter system

Allan Tépper
Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is an award-winning broadcaster & podcaster, bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties.

