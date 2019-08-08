In addition to the new US$2495 “Pocket” Cinema Camera 6K with EF mount, you’ll be blown away by the new DaVinci Resolve beta 16.1. Watch the webinar and learn about the Source Overwrite, Live Overwrite, Face Detection Closeup, Sync Window (for material which lacks timecode), Sync Bin in Resolve; external timecode on the “Pocket” Cinema 4K; free Blackmagic RAW Speed Test and more.

