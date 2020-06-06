Blackmagic Design Fixes Firmware for URSA Mini Pro G1

Blackmagic RAW update allows raw recording from EVA1 and C300 Mark II

Corrected firmware is released by Blackmagic Design to fix a highlight issue found in firmware 6.9.3. Now with Blackmagic Design Camera Setup 6.9.4, which fixes the issue original URSA Mini Pro G1, users can access a load of new features like the ability to remap the High Frame Rate (HFR) button and the ability to adjust the camera’s ISO in 1/3 stop increments.

Additionally, Blackmagic Design released a new Blackmagic RAW firmware. The latest update to Blackmagic RAW adds support for Panasonic EVA1 and Canon C300 Mark II raw recording onto the Blackmagic Video Assist HDR.

New features for original URSA Mini Pro G1 model