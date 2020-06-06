Blackmagic Design Fixes Firmware for URSA Mini Pro G1

Corrected firmware is released by Blackmagic Design to fix a highlight issue found in firmware 6.9.3. Now with Blackmagic Design Camera Setup 6.9.4, which fixes the issue original URSA Mini Pro G1, users can access a load of new features like the ability to remap the High Frame Rate (HFR) button and the ability to adjust the camera’s ISO in 1/3 stop increments.
Additionally, Blackmagic Design released a new Blackmagic RAW firmware. The latest update to Blackmagic RAW adds support for Panasonic EVA1 and Canon C300 Mark II raw recording onto the Blackmagic Video Assist HDR.
New features for original URSA Mini Pro G1 model
- Updated this release to fix highlights issue.
- Add language localization support.
- Add slider and 1/3rd stop increments when adjusting ISO.
- Add common off-speed frame rate options above the slider.
- Add the ability to embed custom LUTs in Blackmagic RAW clips.
- Add sidetone level adjustment.
- Add improved ballistics and scaling of audio meters.
- Add choice of -18 or -20dB reference levels for audio meters.
- Add ability to remap the HFR button.
- Add ability to disable function and HFR buttons.
- Add ability to remap VTR and Ret buttons on B4 lenses.
- Add quick media switching from the heads up display.
- Add support for HDR metadata in SDI output.
- Add ‘LUT’ icon to status text overlays.
- Add ‘PRE’ icon to status text overlays for preset timecode.
- Add 2:1, 1:1 and 4:5 monitoring frame guides.
- Add customizable frame guides.
- Add ability to lock timecode to SDI Input.
- Retain jam synced timecode after power cycle.
- Improved jam sync timecode accuracy after playback.
- Improved stability when using external or program reference.
- Improved compatibility for embedded audio on SDI outputs.
- Improved accuracy of status text on SDI outputs.
- Improved ND filter status text.
- Improved auto exposure speed and performance.
- Improved media formatting user interface.
