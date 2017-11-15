Blackmagic Design Announces Updates to Micro Studio Camera 4K And More

Blackmagic seems to have a firmware update for just about everything they make. Well, in all seriousness, Blackmagic has updated a handful of items. The headliners for this mass update are the Micro Studio Camera 4K, Micro Cinema Camera, and the new 8K DeckLink Pro. Check it out below.

Camera 4.7 Updates Micro Studio Camera 4K and Micro Cinema Camera

Blackmagic Design’s Firmware 4.7 update for both the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K and Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera adds quite a bit to each of the cameras. The Micro Studio Camera 4K gains new video formats, dramatically improved sensor performance, new gain settings, RAW output via SDI, and new control options for operating the cameras remotely. Firmware 4.7 also gives the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K new 720p format support at 50, 59.94 and 60 frames per second.

Hold on, we’re not done yet. The Blackmagic Camera 4.7 Update also improves image processing on the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K. This update enables better exposure performance from the camera’s sensor, meaning shooters gain an additional 2 stops of brightness to the camera’s base sensitivity. The new firmware also adds full RAW image output via SDI. That means the Blackmagic Micro Studio Cameras 4K outputs a 12-bit signal over SDI.

In addition, Camera 4.7 Update also adds support for new remote control commands and options. On the Micro Studio Camera 4K, PTZ communication is now supported through VISCA from the camera’s expansion port as well so customers can adjust the camera head position from a custom remote control.

Camera 4.7 Update also adds new S.Bus commands to both the Micro Studio Camera 4K and the Micro Cinema Camera. The new commands include frame rate setting, autofocus on/off, and recording. That means shooters can use S.Bus remote controls to change frame rate, toggle autofocus and even start or stop recording. In addition, the Micro Studio Camera 4K also passes remote record commands through as SDI and HDMI record triggers.

The Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera also gets timecode output support via HDMI, along with record start and stop triggers on HDMI output. This update means users can now record RAW in the camera while simultaneously recording another proxy format with matching timecode on an external recorder such as a Blackmagic Video Assist.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K Key Features

Operates up to 2160p30 when operated in Ultra HD or up to 1080p60 when operated in HD.

Supports Blackmagic SDI Control Protocol allowing full remote control via a single SDI connection.

Compatible with high-quality Micro Four Thirds lenses. Compatible with other mounts via common third party adapters such as B4 broadcast lens mount.

Includes built-in buttons along the front for quick access to menu navigation and settings.

Includes a 12V power input or users can use the supplied LP-E6 compatible battery for backup power.

DB-HD15 Expansion port supports multiple control connections such as PTZ serial output, B4 lens data link output, LANC and S.Bus input allowing customers to build customized camera control solutions.

Built-in, two-way digital quality talkback connector using iPhone compatible headsets.

Compatible with ATEM range of live production switchers for full SDI control of cameras.

Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera Key Features

High resolution 1080 HD with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Features built-in 12-bit RAW and ProRes recording, and captures true digital film quality images.

Features an active Micro Four Thirds lens mount. Easily adaptable to other lens mounts.

Includes built-in buttons along the front to quickly and easily change settings.

Includes an expansion port with a DB-HD15 connector and breakout cable.

Includes remote camera management, using the expansion port to remotely start and stop recording, adjust focus, change the iris, control lens zooming and also connect to video transmitters to monitor recording status, battery life, and audio levels.

Includes an HDMI connector for monitoring video output on any monitor or TV.

Includes SD card slot for recording to high speed and low-cost SD card media.

Includes 3.5mm stereo input for connecting external microphones or to other line level devices.

DeckLink 8K Pro with Quad Link 12G‑SDI

Blackmagic Design has announced the new DeckLink 8K Pro, high-performance capture and playback card featuring quad link 12G‑SDI to allow real-time 8K workflows. This new DeckLink 8K Pro breaks new ground as it supports all film and video formats from Standard Definition all the way up to 8K DCI, 12‑bit RGB 4:4:4, plus it also handles advanced color spaces such as Rec. 2020 for deeper color and higher dynamic range. Additionally, the DeckLink 8K will be capable to handle 64 channels of audio, otherwise known as a ton of audio. DeckLink 8K Pro will be available in early January for $645 and the DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G will have a new low price of $895.

DeckLink 8K Pro supports capture and playback of 8 or 10-bit YUV 4:2:2 video and 10 or 12‑bit RGB 4:4:4. Video can be captured as uncompressed or to industry standard broadcast quality ProRes and DNx files. DeckLink 8K Pro lets customers work at up to 60 frames per second in 8K and supports stereoscopic 3D for all modes up to 4K DCI at 60 frames per second in 12‑bit RGB.

The advanced broadcast technology in DeckLink 8K Pro is built into an easy to install 8 lane generation 3 PCI Express for Mac, Windows, and Linux workstations. Customers get support for all legacy SD and HD formats, along with Ultra HD, DCI 4K, 8K and DCI 8K, as well as Rec. 601, 709 and 2020 color.

DeckLink 8K Pro is designed to work seamlessly with the upcoming DaVinci Resolve 14.2 Studio for an incredibly seamless editing, color and audio post-production workflow that lets you master full resolution high dynamic range projects in full 8K resolution. In addition, DeckLink 8K Pro also works with other professional applications such as Final Cut Pro X, Media Composer, Premiere Pro, After Effects, ProTools, Nuke and more. There’s even a free software development kit so customers and OEMs can build their own custom solutions.

“DeckLink 8K Pro is our most advanced PCIe capture and playback card ever,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s exciting because the 8K images have so much clarity and detail that it’s as if you’re looking out a window. Whether it’s for the 2020 Olympics or the next generation of Hollywood blockbusters, DeckLink 8K Pro has the speed, quality and compatibility customers need to

New Mini Converter HDMI to SDI 6G ($145) and new Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G ($185) make it possible to convert SDI to HDMI or HDMI to SDI in all formats up to 2160p30. Both models feature professional multi-rate 6G‑SDI and are compatible with all existing SDI broadcast equipment. They also feature HDMI along with analog and AES/EBU audio inputs or outputs, depending on the model. The SDI to HDMI 6G model also includes HDMI instant lock and 33 point 3D LUT support.

New low price for USB powered Micro Converters. The new lower cost USB powered micro converters have been repacked without the power supply so customers can use the power supplies they already own. Micro Converter HDMI to SDI is available now for only US$39, and the Micro Converter SDI to HDMI is also now available for only US$45. The existing models, which include the micro-converter and an AC power supply, have also been reduced in price. The Micro Converter HDMI to SDI wPSU can now be purchased for US$55, and Micro Converter SDI to HDMI wPSU can now be purchased for US$59.

