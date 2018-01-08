Let’s Edit with MC – Keying Part 3 – BCC Primatte Studio Basics

By Kevin P. McAuliffe January 08, 2018 Post Production

Many editors are content using the built in tools in Media Composer to do their Chroma Keying.  To be honest, if you were doing some basic keys, of some perfectly lit elements with no external forces working against you (similarly coloured clothes, sheer elements, Inside/Outside masks), I’d say “Yeah, you’re probably good to go!”.  But, as we all know, Chroma Keying is one of the most difficult tasks that editors do on a daily basis, and for me, I’d rather use a third party tool to not only get my keying work done for me as quickly as possible, but also to give me the best key possible!  Well, BCC’s Primatte Studio does just that! In this lesson, we’re going to cover the basics of Primatte Stuido, and work our way towards working with Mocha inside of the actual BCC Primatte Studio effect, and creating proper Inside/Outside mattes.  Enjoy!

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

