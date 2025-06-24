Even though Auphonic hasn’t yet cured the common cold or allergies, it has done it sonically.

Just in time for hay fever season, our friends at Auphonic are releasing a De-Cough, De-Sneeze and more feature that removes unwanted respiratory noises. This is in addition to Auphonic’s great audio leveling, noise-reduction, auto-equalization and encoding. Auphonic’s new algorithm automatically cuts human noises like coughing, throat-clearing, sneezing and similar sounds, keeping our speech recordings clean, professional, and distraction-free — even when you or our guests are not feeling their best. Listen to the before-and-after audio and how to accomplish it at the below link:

New automatic cough cutting from Auphonic.

See other articles where I have covered Auphonic.

