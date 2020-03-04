fbpx
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 37 (“Toy Story 4” Editor Axel Geddes, ACE)

A Conversation With The Recent ACE Eddie Winner

Profile Picture Filmtools March 04, 2020

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Toy Story 4 editor Axel Geddes, ACEWelcome back to the Art of the Cut Podcast! This week, Steve talks with recent ACE Eddie winner Axel Geddes, ACE about “Toy Story 4.” Axel worked as an additional assistant editor on “Toy Story 2”, second assistant editor on “Monsters, Inc” and second film editor on “WALL-E.” In 2016 Axel edited “Finding Dory.” You can listen to the full podcast below:

This weeks episode is brought to you by Studio Network Solutions. Studio Network Solutions combines state-of-the-art shared storage hardware with intuitive media management software, and powerful integrations for Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Avid, and Final Cut Pro Ten. Visit http://studionetworksolutions.com/AOTC/ and start creating amazing content, faster.

For behind the scenes photos, AVID timeline shots and more read Steves article version of this podcast! 

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Bright Tangerine Left Field Cage for the C500mkII // Tool Talk

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT with ACE Eddie winner, Axel Geddes, ACE on “Toy Story 4”
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with ACE Eddie winner, Axel Geddes, ACE on “Toy Story 4”

Axel Geddes, ACE recently won the ACE Eddie for Best Editing for an Animated...
PVC Podcast Eps 13: The Codec Talk
Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 13: The Codec Talk

  Join Scott, Damian and special guest Michael Kammes this week for a deep...
Voices From Sundance: “Black Bear” Editor Matthew Weiss
Podcasts

Voices From Sundance: “Black Bear” Editor Matthew Weiss

Welcome to a special podcast series from Steve Hullfish and ProVideo Coalition! For the...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 36 (“The Call of the Wild” Editors David Heinz & William Hoy, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 36 (“The Call of the Wild” Editors David Heinz & William Hoy, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
Subscribe