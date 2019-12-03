The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week, Steve spoke with “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” editor Anne McCabe, ACE. You might recognize Anne for her work on features like “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Adventureland.” Anne has also found success in television having edited episodes of “Succession”, “Nurse Jackie” and “The Newsroom”, a show for which she won an ACE Eddie. You can listen to the full podcast below:

You can read Steves interview with Anne on “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” here.

