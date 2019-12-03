Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 24 (w/ “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Editor Anne McCabe, ACE)

A Conversation With An ACE Eddie Winner

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week, Steve spoke with “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” editor Anne McCabe, ACE. You might recognize Anne for her work on features like “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Adventureland.” Anne has also found success in television having edited episodes of “Succession”, “Nurse Jackie” and “The Newsroom”, a show for which she won an ACE Eddie. You can listen to the full podcast below:

You can read Steves interview with Anne on “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” here.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Tokina atx-i 100mm f/2.8 Macro FF: more than a macro lens for full frame DSLRs

