Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 18 (w/ “Zombieland: Double Tap” Editors Chris Patterson & Dirk Westervelt, ACE)

A Conversation With The Editing Duo Behind The Latest “Zombieland” Film

Profile Picture Filmtools October 22, 2019

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Zombieland Double Tap edited by Chris Patterson & Dirk Westervelt art of the cut podcast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This week, Steve had a chance to speak with “Zombieland: Double Tap” editors Chris Patterson & Dirk Westervelt, ACE. Dirk is an ACE Eddie nominee and has edited films such as “Logan” & “Deadpool 2.” Chris was an assistant editor on “Ready Player One” and more recently a first assistant editor on “Pet Sematary.” You can listen to the full interview below:

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As one of the leading media storage companies in the entertainment industry, LaCie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

Read Steve’s full interview with Dirk and Chris here.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Working with Lens Flare 3D

ART OF THE CUT on editing “Zombieland: Doubletap”

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT on editing “Zombieland: Doubletap”
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT on editing “Zombieland: Doubletap”

Dirk Westervelt, ACE is an ACE Eddie nominee for his work on Deadpool 2....
Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Working with Lens Flare 3D
Channels

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Working with Lens Flare 3D

In this lesson Kevin P McAuliffe talks about working with Continuum 2019’s Lens Flare...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 17 (w/ “Gemini Man” Editor Tim Squyres, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 17 (w/ “Gemini Man” Editor Tim Squyres, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 16 (w/ “Joker” Editor Jeff Groth)
Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 16 (w/ “Joker” Editor Jeff Groth)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of