IK Multimedia announces ARC System 3, the third generation of its innovative acoustic correction system which offers an all-new 3D room analysis algorithm, easier setup and superior results.

The new ARC System 3 enables producers and engineers to mix better, faster and more confidently by correcting poor room acoustics, improving the audio monitoring accuracy of their studios.

With the third generation of the software IK Multimedia tells engineers and producers that now is the time to start mixing better, faster, and more confidently than ever before. By correcting poor room acoustics, ARC System 3 lets you trust the sound you hear as the most accurate representation of your mix. It combines an ultra-accurate MEMS measurement microphone, room analysis software, and a correction plug-in, all in a simple-to-use package that delivers amazing results.

Walls, furniture, and other objects reflect and absorb sound, changing the frequency balance and stereo imaging an engineer or producer hears in their studio. ARC System 3 detects and accounts for these issues by quickly and precisely measuring the sound of a room to generate a correction profile that can be loaded into the ARC plug-in for use in any DAW.

Measures acoustics at three different heights

Bringing a new dimension of acoustic correction to any studio, ARC System 3 offers an all-new analysis algorithm that measures acoustics at three different heights around the listening position to deliver a natural, unprocessed sound and superior accuracy. IK’s award-winning VRM (Volumetric Response Modeling) technology creates a 3D snapshot of the room to identify problematic issues without over-processing the sound. The result is an incredibly natural-sounding correction that recreates the experience of working in a professionally tuned room.

ARC System 3 offers additional controls to fine-tune corrections for ideal performance in any room and setup:

Adjustable correction range – Choose to define limits to upper and lower correction ranges separately to preserve a monitor’s unique voicing or to correct a certain frequency range.

Variable resolution and smoothing – The correction filter’s resolution can be adjusted to use more or fewer frequency bands, for either surgical correction or a broader, smoother balance.

Two Phase Modes – Normal and Linear phase modes ensure precise stereo imaging.

Plus, you can now leave the car test in the past. ARC System 3 allows users to emulate all sorts of listening devices such as TVs, smartphones, car audio systems, and many popular studio monitors and “virtual systems”. This guarantees a perfect sound translation across common listening devices.

Software-only version

With neverending ways to study your mix, ARC System 3 gives you useful tools including Peak, RMS, Loudness and dynamic range metering, a real-time spectrum analyzer, and so much more! Monitor your sound and speed up your workflow to make quick and effective changes.

ARC System 3 (software-only) is available now and the complete bundle including the MEMS microphone will be available in Q2, but can be pre-ordered now.

ARC System 3 software-only version is now available for $ 199.99 (all prices excluding taxes). Existing owners of any registered IK product that retails for $ 99 or more can purchase the ARC System 3 software-only crossgrade for $ 99.99. ARC 2.0 or later users will see a $ 50 coupon off the $ 99.99 price applied automatically in your cart. Furthermore, all customers who purchase and register ARC 2.5 after April 1, 2020, will receive a free software-only upgrade to ARC System 3.

ARC System 3 bundle

The complete ARC System 3 bundle includes a MEMS room analysis microphone for the most precise measurements possible, but the software also works with any other RTA mic. By connecting a measurement mic to an interface and launching the step-by-step room analysis software, users are guided through a series of measurements across their listening position. ARC offers flexible mic placement options that help streamline and complete the process in less than 10 minutes.

Users can also create and save measurements of multiple monitors and listening positions, to virtually adjust the sweet spot for different clients or setups.

ARC System 3 complete bundle with MEMS microphone will be available in Q2 for $ 249.99 and can be pre-ordered now. Existing owners of any registered IK Multimedia product that retails for $ 99 or more can now pre-order the crossgrade of the ARC System 3 complete bundle with MEMS microphone for $ 149.99.

Follow the link to learn more about ARC System 3 and order your copy of the software.