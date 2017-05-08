During NAB 2017, LumaForge hosted the Faster, Together Stage. There, post professionals from around the world came to talk share ideas on making post production more efficient. One of those presenters was Alexis Van Hurkman.

Alexis talked about what everybody talked about this year at NAB: Blackmagic and Resolve 14.

He gave an overview of the new improvements for editors and colorists with a detailed explanation and demonstration of some new key features. His presentation is both informative and entertaining.

If you are an advanced Resolve user, you will delighted to see the new features demonstrated from one of Blackmagic’s best consultants. If you haven’t used Resolve at all, you may be surprised by some of the amazing things this application can do.

New features include improvements in performance, floating bins for editors, the Facial Refinement Tool, the Point Warper and Gamut Mapping.

