Alexis Van Hurkman: What is New in DaVinci Resolve 14?

By Gergana Angelova May 08, 2017 Featured, NAB Show, Post Production

During NAB 2017, LumaForge hosted the Faster, Together Stage. There, post professionals from around the world came to talk share ideas on making post production more efficient. One of those presenters was Alexis Van Hurkman.

Alexis talked about what everybody talked about this year at NAB: Blackmagic and Resolve 14.

He gave an overview of the new improvements for editors and colorists with a detailed explanation and demonstration of some new key features. His presentation is both informative and entertaining.

If you are an advanced Resolve user, you will delighted to see the new features demonstrated from one of Blackmagic’s best consultants. If you haven’t used Resolve at all, you may be surprised by some of the amazing things this application can do.

New features include improvements in performance, floating bins for editors, the Facial Refinement Tool, the Point Warper and Gamut Mapping.

Keep an eye on Pro Video Coalition to see other presentations from the Faster, Together Stage over the next few weeks!


Gigabyte AERO 15: first laptop with a X-Rite Pantone certified display

Defining "The Cinematic Look"

Gergana Angelova

Gergana Angelova is Director of Customer Experience at LumaForge. She was Head of Editing Department at Nu Boyana Film Studios before moving to the US in May 2016. Gergana is the editor and postproduction supervisor of feature and short films, documentaries as well as fitness programs and commercials.

  • Steve Mullen

    My hope and been that the V13/V14 would be the “Studio” version would have a $500 price, the “Lite” would have a price increase to $250, and a new FREE “Rapid” would be stripped of many functions. The goal would be to cut every drop-down menu to no more than 12 items.

    The multipage Preference pageS would be reduced to one page: Project Resolution and Frame-rate, Optimise/Render settings are about all that’s really needed.

    What’s not needed in a FREE version: VTR support, film scanning, film printing, SDI output (HDMI support is needed with no BM hardware), grading versions, Fairlight, Fusion, remote grading, social grading, ACES, only a small set of LUTS for BM, Canon, JVC, Panasonic, and Sony, no LUT creation, only 709 gamma/colorspace support, no 16-channel audio on import–4 is enough, no OSF FX, and no XML I/O.

    The manual: no longer than to 500 pages. (Over 1200 pages is crazy!)
    Import, create sequence, trim, transitions, grade, audio, titles, and export. DONE! Frankly, what’s unique about Resolve is IN the Grading room.

    The function bar should get two Trim Mode icons: Ripple (primarily for video) and Non-Ripple-trim (primarily for audio).

    If you need the eliminated functions you are doing complex work for which you get paid a lot and you can afford to pay $250 for your NLE. V14 is simply “A Bridge Too Far.”

