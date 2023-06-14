There’s some After Effects news, but really a ton on the AI front, with special excitement for the new Generative Fill feature in the Photoshop (beta) desktop app..

After Effects product manager Victoria Nece says “We’re expanding OpenColorIO capabilities in After Effects Beta with a new OCIO Display Transform effect that enables you to bake in display transforms as well as access to them in your Output Modules.” For more, see New OpenColorIO Display Transform effect in After Effects by Chetan Nanda.

And from Adobe’s Brian C Carter, there’s Feature Focus: Reference 3D Model layers in Effect Layer Picker menus:

“You may have noticed but starting with After Effects Beta 23.5×31, we’ve added a new way for you to combine 2D and 3D workflows in one composition. Any effect that can reference another layer, such as Displacement Map, Vector Blur, Calculations, or others, can now use the “as rendered” frame of a 3D model layer as a source. You can use this new workflow to drive effects with 3D models, create highly stylized renders or apply 2D effects to portions of 3D scenes.”

Explore Roop faceswap, Runway gen-2 text to video, text-3D-other apps, and other AI news in The AI News You Most Likely Missed This Week! From Matt Wolfe.

Apparently Learn How To Edit Stuff works at Runway and shares news in Text to Video is Here! | Runway Gen-2.

You’ve seen the effect in action from Jared Leto, and here’s Bryan Delimata on a way to get it in the CRAZIEST A.I. video effect WEBSITE that NO ONE is using… (Kiaber.ai). Runway video) wasn’t going to be left out, so see also This AI Video Went Viral – Here’s How To Make It from Matt Wolfe.

Snap, Olufemii says that Generative Fill Coming To Premiere Pro… And, Kelsey Brannan, aka Premiere Gal, introduces Generative Fill in Photoshop Ai Generative Fill and Text to Video are Mind Blowing.

The excitement for Generative Fill in Photoshop continues.

Variation Hack removes ANYTHING with Generative Fill in Photoshop from photoshopCAFE explains that you can duplicate a fill layer and keep the AI variations, then combine to get best results. And photoshopCAFE’s Best Photoshop Generative Fill hack EVER shows you how to fill with higher resolutions than 1024×1024 and automate the entire process.

Moving on to After Effects, check out We used Adobe’s NEW A.I. for VIDEO!! (it’s scary) by Cinecom.net. Don’t worry, it’s not all filler.

But wait, there’s more.

This time from Chris Vranos, creator of Lockdown and Composite Brush, so it’s not a purely native workflow. Using the tracking power of Lockdown and the dynamic link between After Effects and Photoshop created by Paint Link, it’s not too hard to use Photoshop’s new Generative fill on moving footage!

SternFX shared Using Generative Fill for Tracking in After Effects, which shows creating a clean plate with generative fillPlanar Tracking with Mocha Ae, as well as composting techniques for replacing a sign.

Learn Mograph uses AE’s 3D Camera Tracker with a Generative Fill layer in Photoshop Generative AI for VFX in After Effects | Tutorial.

Goodbye Rotobrush. Hello, Mask Prompter!, also from Learn Mograph, is a look at Mask Prompter, a new AI based plug-in for After Effects that analyzes footage based on points and masks to create detailed selections for compositing.

Going in another direction, to get results similar to the Lockdown 3rd-party plug-in using Content Aware Fill in Surface mode, is Texturing of complex surface without plugins – After Effects tutorial by videolancer, who sounds like a robotic radio personality sharing great tips.

In a follow-up tutorial videolancer again uses Content Aware Fill; see Datamosh Transitions without plugins – After Effects tutorial.

A few years ago, Adobe retooled their Spark app to create Adobe Express. Now, the latest beta version has integrated Adobe Firefly. It allows users to quickly design posters, videos, flyers, etc. in seconds. You can generate images and text effects from a text prompt, do basic video editing and and animation, and create mixed-media collaborations with Photoshop and Figma compatibility. It’s available as an app or browser tool, and free with Creative Clouds subscription.