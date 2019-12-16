For the next few months, we’re going to be working our way through various “new features” courses we created in the past for LinkedIn Learning & Lynda.com, covering features added since Creative Suite 4 – just in case you missed them. We’re going to be grouping them by the version they were added to (starting with CS4), and will create a post for each set of related features in that version.

First up is a huge animation time saver that was added to CS4: Wiggle Transform for AE’s Illustrator-like Shape Layers. Wiggle Transform can animate the size, rotation, position, and other parameters of an Illustrator-like Shape Layer. Even better, it can be combined with the Repeater in Shape Layers so you can create just one core shape, have it automatically duplicated with size, position, scale, rotation, and opacity offsets for each duplicate, and then have Wiggle Transform automatically animate all of those images individually or as a group.

We created two movies on Wiggle Transform: A quick overview of how the feature works, designed for those already familiar with Shape Layers, and a longer, far more detailed “deep dive” movie that starts from ground zero for Shape Layer beginners, creating a shape from scratch, and going through all the options for Wiggle Transform. Both movies are below; watch the one that best fits your experience level:

Wiggle Transform Quick Overview:

https://youtu.be/ha4quFSOfGk

Wiggle Transform Deep Dive:

https://youtu.be/salBJvfINmo

These movies previously appeared on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired this course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. You can either scan our page on ProVideo Coalition to see the other free movies we’ve posted over the last couple of years, or check out the Crish Design channel on YouTube.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now