A “feature” of many or most video cameras these days is that the pixels at the top of a frame are captured at a slightly different time than the pixels at the bottom of the frame. If the camera or the object you were shooting moves during this time, there will be in offset in the position of objects, causing them to appear to lean along the direction of the camera’s movement. This distortion of the object can make it more difficult to composite new objects into a scene, among other problems.

This problem is known as “rolling shutter” – and way back in After Effects CS6, Adobe added a plug-in to remove this artifact. Maybe. The movie below covers how the plug-in works, what problems it can solve, and what types of shots will break the plug-in’s attempts to repair it: