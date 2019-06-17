Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Hue Saturation Tips

This common plug-in has hidden powers…

Profile Picture Chris and Trish Meyer June 17, 2019

After that run of movies on blur effects, now we’re going to turn our attention to color, starting with what was one of our most-used plug-ins: Hue/Saturation. You maybe used to just grabbing the Hue wheel or Saturation slider to alter an image, but there is so much more inside this simple effect, including the ability to target and modify just a specific range of colors, which is incredibly useful both for creative and corrective purposes:

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making them available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.


Profile Picture
Chris and Trish Meyer
author
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS,…

