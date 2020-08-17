After the advanced subject and multiple movies of the previous post, let’s look at something that is short and sweet – and a useful skill not all After Effects artists are aware of.
It’s called “Edit This/Look At That” (ETLAT for short), and it’s the ability to edit objects and keyframes in one composition, and to see the results downstream if that comp has been nested into another one with additional elements. In this short movie, we demonstrate the two previous ways we used to accomplish this, and then teach the new way Adobe added in their CS6 release:
These movies were previously appeared on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired this course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. You can either scan our page on ProVideo Coalition to see the other free movies we’ve posted over the last couple of years, or check out the Crish Design channel on YouTube.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now