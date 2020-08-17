Techniques so that your left hand can see what your right hand is doing inside nested compositions.

After the advanced subject and multiple movies of the previous post, let’s look at something that is short and sweet – and a useful skill not all After Effects artists are aware of.

It’s called “Edit This/Look At That” (ETLAT for short), and it’s the ability to edit objects and keyframes in one composition, and to see the results downstream if that comp has been nested into another one with additional elements. In this short movie, we demonstrate the two previous ways we used to accomplish this, and then teach the new way Adobe added in their CS6 release: