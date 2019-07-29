One of the main reasons behind the creation of Colorama is to perform what’s known as “color cycling” effects. Although often associated with psychedelic animations, it’s actually an old-school technique often used in video games to add the appearance of animation to a portion of a still image such as water or the sky. Here’s how to create those effects in After Effects:

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.

