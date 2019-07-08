Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Color Balance 2 – Creative

More tricks and tips using the Color Balance effect, including teaming it up with Hue/Saturation

Profile Picture Chris and Trish Meyer July 08, 2019

In the previous post, we showed how to perform traditional color correction duties using the Color Balance effect. In this one, we’re going to share some more creative applications, including teaming it up with the Hue/Saturation (discussed a couple of posts ago): 

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.


Two new Philips monitors for photographers and video editors

Chris and Trish Meyer
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS,…

