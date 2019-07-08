In the previous post, we showed how to perform traditional color correction duties using the Color Balance effect. In this one, we’re going to share some more creative applications, including teaming it up with the Hue/Saturation (discussed a couple of posts ago):

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now