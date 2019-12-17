News

Adobe’s December 2019 giveaways

Presets for Lightroom, collage templates for Photoshop, season greetings ideas, brushes, paper textures, you’ll find them at Adobe Create, where a lot is free during December.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes December 17, 2019

During this holiday season Adobe Create offers a series of gifts to whoever uses the company’s software, from Lightroom to Photoshop. Pay a visit to the website and enjoy!

Need some collage templates and don’t know where to begin? Then visit Adobe Create, where you’ll find a series of Photoshop collage templates, created by graphic artist Erica Larson, download the pack and create cool printable posters, album covers, graphics for social media, and more.  Want some Lightroom presets for landscape photography? Pick the three Adobe Lightroom presets created by photographer Kendall Plant, and use them to create dramatic but natural-looking landscapes, give images a soft film-inspired tone, or add a moody black and white look to photos.

These are just two examples of what you can find at Adobe Create this December. Adobe created a series of gifts to share with visitors, and you’ll find on the site everything from Photoshop actions to lettering sets to texture packs and more. They’re all high quality, free, and copyright-free, and you can use them in any project, personal or commercial. All Adobe asks is that you don’t re-distribute them.

Adobe’s December 2019 giveaways

A free download every weekday

Learning how to use an application directly within the application is great, says Katrin Eismann, and that’s exactly what you can do in Adobe Lightroom Desktop, Lightroom Mobile, and Lightroom Web. To help users with their learning curve, she says, “Lightroom team has selected five presets from the many built into the app and is sharing them with you now as a free download.” This is all part of Adobe Create’s December 2019 “Giveaway a Day”, where the five presets are included, because, as Katrin Eismann  says, “experimenting with presets is a great way to try new image-editing approaches. Sometimes it’s exactly what the creative doctor ordered to get out of an image-editing rut.”

So, yes, it is all about trying and exploring the tools. Experiencing good design, illustration, photography, motion graphics, and video, one reads at Adobe Create, “is like a gift—and it’s a gift that you, the creative community, give us at Adobe every day. So in return, we’re giving you gifts.”

This holiday season creative artists are invited to visit Adobe Create website for a new free download every weekday in December, and sometimes even one or two on the weekends! Don’t wait more, because the clock is ticking!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

See Paramount Pictures 2D and 3D movies in VR with Bigscreen

Maxon and Red Giant unite to offer powerful content creation solutions

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

PVC’s Black Friday 2019 best deals: Black Friday season will be over soon
Post Production

PVC’s Black Friday 2019 best deals: Black Friday season will be over soon

We pick some more deals for this Black Friday season, as we approach the...
Universal Production Music: a free panel for Premiere Pro and Audition
News

Universal Production Music: a free panel for Premiere Pro and Audition

Access Universal Production Music’s entire catalog from within Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Audition...
Adobe Photoshop Camera: smartphone photography the Adobe way
Pro Photo

Adobe Photoshop Camera: smartphone photography the Adobe way

Amid all the news from Adobe MAX 2019, one is special for smartphone photographers:...
Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X support for Canon XF705 and EOS C500 Mark II
News

Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X support for Canon XF705 and EOS C500 Mark II

Canon announced that Premiere Pro and FCPX will now support H.265/XF-HEVC recording for the...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of