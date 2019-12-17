During this holiday season Adobe Create offers a series of gifts to whoever uses the company’s software, from Lightroom to Photoshop. Pay a visit to the website and enjoy!

Need some collage templates and don’t know where to begin? Then visit Adobe Create, where you’ll find a series of Photoshop collage templates, created by graphic artist Erica Larson, download the pack and create cool printable posters, album covers, graphics for social media, and more. Want some Lightroom presets for landscape photography? Pick the three Adobe Lightroom presets created by photographer Kendall Plant, and use them to create dramatic but natural-looking landscapes, give images a soft film-inspired tone, or add a moody black and white look to photos.

These are just two examples of what you can find at Adobe Create this December. Adobe created a series of gifts to share with visitors, and you’ll find on the site everything from Photoshop actions to lettering sets to texture packs and more. They’re all high quality, free, and copyright-free, and you can use them in any project, personal or commercial. All Adobe asks is that you don’t re-distribute them.

A free download every weekday

Learning how to use an application directly within the application is great, says Katrin Eismann, and that’s exactly what you can do in Adobe Lightroom Desktop, Lightroom Mobile, and Lightroom Web. To help users with their learning curve, she says, “Lightroom team has selected five presets from the many built into the app and is sharing them with you now as a free download.” This is all part of Adobe Create’s December 2019 “Giveaway a Day”, where the five presets are included, because, as Katrin Eismann says, “experimenting with presets is a great way to try new image-editing approaches. Sometimes it’s exactly what the creative doctor ordered to get out of an image-editing rut.”

So, yes, it is all about trying and exploring the tools. Experiencing good design, illustration, photography, motion graphics, and video, one reads at Adobe Create, “is like a gift—and it’s a gift that you, the creative community, give us at Adobe every day. So in return, we’re giving you gifts.”

This holiday season creative artists are invited to visit Adobe Create website for a new free download every weekday in December, and sometimes even one or two on the weekends! Don’t wait more, because the clock is ticking!

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now