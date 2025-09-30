Announced earlier this month (see Scott Simmons’ preview), Adobe Premiere on iPhone is now available. There are details available on the Adobe Blog, in Adobe Premiere on iPhone brings pro-quality video editing to creators by Mike Polner.

Premiere on iPhone is free. Here’s the marketing blurb; be sure to see the Okay Samurai deeper dive below.

Adobe Premiere on mobile is available for the iPhone; the Android version is in development. This is not a full version of the app or even close like the Blackmagic design mobile NLE on the iPad, but you get essential video editing tools and the ability to export anywhere, even to Premiere Pro.

Upgrade plans are available for additional generative credits and storage as needed, which would be quickly if you intend to use it. In this way, Adobe is competing with CapCut, which features goodies (and some essentials) in a pro version, though hopefully Adobe will have better privacy protections.

Interesting features include:

• Timed Al sound effects with generative sound effects

• Hi-quality audio for clear voiceovers and noise reduction with Enhance Speech

• Ability to generate one-of-a-kind content with Adobe’s creator-friendly generative Firefly Al models

• File format support could be limited, or just very automatic. The support web page for the beta is 404, and official Help can’t be located immediately (Adobe Rush is there though). Later… Premiere on iPhone Help has a page, but it’s slim pickings.

Okay Samurai (Adobe’s Dave Werner) gives good demo, so check out Adobe Premiere on iPhone.

Brian Tong has some extras in Adobe Premiere Mobile App Launches On iOS For FREE! – Exclusive Interview, although Adobe isn’t breaking news on Android or iPad timing.