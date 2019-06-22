In BeyondPodcasting episode 15, Chris Curran of Podcast Engineering School and I introduce a new sniglet for all casters (which I also explain). Max Flight of Airplane Geeks joins the 48 kHz Alliance with a pre-recorded acceptance speech. Even if you don’t remember (or never knew) sniglets, I’ll get you up to speed. Spoiler: This one has to to with post-production and distribution. Finally, I’ll talk about the new online show you probably plan to create. Listen ahead.

BeyondPodcasting resides at BeyondPodcasting.com.

