Even if you don’t remember (or never knew) sniglets, I’ll get you up to speed.

June 22, 2019

In BeyondPodcasting episode 15, Chris Curran of Podcast Engineering School and I introduce a new sniglet for all casters (which I also explain). Max Flight of Airplane Geeks joins the 48 kHz Alliance with a pre-recorded acceptance speech. Even if you don’t remember (or never knew) sniglets, I’ll get you up to speed. Spoiler: This one has to to with post-production and distribution. Finally, I’ll talk about the new online show you probably plan to create. Listen ahead.

BeyondPodcasting resides at BeyondPodcasting.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

