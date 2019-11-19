Uncategorised

6: B&H Photo Video Slammed With Tax Evasion Lawsuit, iZotope Introduces Dialogue Match, The New MacBookPro 16″ & More!

Hear The Latest Industry News On The PVC Podcast!

Profile Picture Filmtools November 18, 2019

PVC podcast b&h lawsuit, izotope new product, MacBook Pro

 

This week Scott Simmons, Damian Allen, Gary Adcock and Paul McKenna talk about the biggest industry news of the week. Hear their breakdown of the B&H lawsuit, new feature from iZotope, the 16″ MacBook Pro and more! You can listen to the full podcast below:

More in-depth articles on the stories talked about in this podcast can be found below:

-“B&H Dodged Millions in Tax, New York Attorney General Alleges” from The Verge

iZotope introduces dialogue match 

iZotope dialogue match article by Woody Woodhall

Gary Adcock gets his hands on the new Apple MacBook Pro 16″

Lumberjack Builder review by Scott Simmons

The PVC Podcast is available on AnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram (@provideocoalition) or send us an email at: social@provideocoalition.com.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

AJA releases Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP

Steadicam AIR Spreader: new support for the world’s fastest monopod

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

After Effects Classic Course: Extended Vignette Techniques (part 1)
Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Extended Vignette Techniques (part 1)

In both video editing and motion graphics, the goal is to focus the viewer’s...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 17 (w/ “Gemini Man” Editor Tim Squyres, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 17 (w/ “Gemini Man” Editor Tim Squyres, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominee Tim Squyres, on editing “Gemini Man”
Uncategorised

ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominee Tim Squyres, on editing “Gemini Man”

Tim Squyres, ACE, has been nominated for multiple Oscars and ACE Eddies and BAFTAs...
Huawei VR Glass: an IMAX certified headset for video and games
Distribution

Huawei VR Glass: an IMAX certified headset for video and games

Huawei announced its new Virtual Reality product, the Huawei VR Glass, revealed during the...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of