This week Scott Simmons, Damian Allen, Gary Adcock and Paul McKenna talk about the biggest industry news of the week. Hear their breakdown of the B&H lawsuit, new feature from iZotope, the 16″ MacBook Pro and more! You can listen to the full podcast below:

More in-depth articles on the stories talked about in this podcast can be found below:

-“B&H Dodged Millions in Tax, New York Attorney General Alleges” from The Verge

–iZotope introduces dialogue match

–iZotope dialogue match article by Woody Woodhall

–Gary Adcock gets his hands on the new Apple MacBook Pro 16″

–Lumberjack Builder review by Scott Simmons

