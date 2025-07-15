The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is just six months away, and the Sundance Institute has started to share some details and updates about the upcoming edition in Utah, before the festival moves to Boulder.

The 2026 Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, from January 22–February 1 is one event to mark on your calendar; it’s one to remember, a celebration full of gratitude and joy.

Robert Redford’s belief in the power of storytelling has shaped independent cinema for over 40 years. That dedication forged the Sundance Film Festival, and with it the Festival, which in 2026 takes place, for a last time, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The Sundance Institute says that “this year will mean so much for so many reasons” as the institute looks forward “to showing our appreciation to the Utah community as a whole who have supported the Festival for so many years and laid the foundation. Sundance Institute is energized by our continued engagement with Utah year-round.”

In a letter now made public, Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming wrote “we hope you will join us for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival” and shared some details to help you plan your own journey to Utah in January. Here they are:

Mark Your Calendars



The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will take place in person January 22–February 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Premieres will be held Thursday, January 22, to Tuesday, January 27, where audiences will see films, episodic projects, and more for the first time, with additional showings throughout the entire Festival. Starting on Wednesday, January 28, we’ll be kicking off our joyful appreciation of 40-plus years of seminal independent cinema that premiered in Park City through special screenings and legacy talks and events.

For those looking to participate in the discovery from across the country, we will be offering at-home screenings available online from Thursday, January 29, to Sunday, February 1, which will feature films in our five competition sections, including NEXT. Films from other sections in our lineup can also select to participate in the online Festival program for limited audiences. Press and industry will have online access to the at-home program for the professional community beginning one day earlier on Wednesday, January 28.

Celebrating the Vision of Robert Redford

We will be recognizing Robert Redford’s immense impact and his unwavering commitment to the nurturing and development of independent storytellers and their stories through the influential Sundance Institute Labs, Sundance Film Festival, and beyond — with special moments during the 2026 Festival. Mr. Redford values the power of connecting directly with artists, especially in the natural setting of the Sundance Mountain Resort during the artist lab programs, where a supportive community of visionary artists convene and cultivate bold storytelling while taking creative risks guided by influential creative advisors, and at the Festival’s annual Directors Brunch, which brings together filmmakers as they prepare to introduce their stories to the world.

As part of this appreciation, we’ll be honoring Mr. Redford’s vision through our Sundance Film Festival Celebration, an exceptional evening being held on Friday, January 23, at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. The annual event enables our nonprofit to raise funds to support independent artists year-round through labs, grants, and public programming that cultivate artists from all over the world.

Inside the 2026 Program

Our full program will include feature films, episodic projects, and short films — welcoming 90-plus features and 50-plus shorts in 2026 — as well as our annual Beyond Film series, which showcases talks and events with some of the most compelling artists and many more. Stay tuned for more details on the exciting upcoming lineup!

Honoring Our Park City Legacy

Park City has been an integral part of our Festival, and we’re honored to show our appreciation throughout the 2026 Festival, including a program of archival screenings, restorations, and special events. As we stroll up and down Main Street — which will be pedestrian-only again during the 2026 Festival! — we’re looking forward to commemorating the cherished experiences that we built together while looking to the future. These significant moments come from our shared history that launched some of the most iconic films that have continued to resonate for decades, fueled curiosity and change, and brought about unforgettable experiences.

The local community across Utah is a crucial part of the Sundance Film Festival: our dedicated Institute team, passionate volunteers, partners who have uplifted our gathering, local artists who have collaborated with us, and enthusiastic audiences. Without you, the Festival would not be what it is today and into the future.

This coming year will be the culmination of our yearly gathering in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival. As you might know, the Festival will be moving to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027. Yes, this is a big change, but right now it’s important for us to take this moment and acknowledge all the milestones and memories that we’ve shared together in Park City.

Venues

We’re looking forward to presenting our world premieres and screenings at our valued venues in Park City, Utah, including the Eccles Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, The Ray Theatre, and Redstone Cinemas, as well as returning this year to The Yarrow Theatre (located at DoubleTree by Hilton Park City – The Yarrow).

In Salt Lake City, where so many of our beloved audience members also join us, we will be returning to the Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Centre.

Our Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street in Park City will host Beyond Film programming, with additional conversations happening at The Box at The Ray and The Park serving as a private events venue.

Sundance Film Festival Headquarters and Artist, Industry, and Press Hub

This year both our Headquarters and Artist, Industry, and Press Hub will be located at the Sheraton Park City (1895 Sidewinder Dr., Park City, Utah, 84060). Be sure to stop by to say hello, check out some merch, and more.

Awards Ceremony

This event is when the artists come together as we honor their accomplishments and dedication to creating risk-taking, trailblazing works. The 2026 Sundance Film Festival jury and audience awards will be presented on Friday, January 30, at a ceremony at The Ray Theatre in Park City.

Lodging

If you haven’t already, we recommend you reserve your travel and accommodations early. Book through our partner site for special offerings and resources, including access to perks and an interactive map, and where you will also be supporting our Sundance Institute artist programs.

Join Donor Circles

Your support is vital to fostering independent storytelling. Explore the unique benefits of Donor Circles, which offer more than just early access to Festival passes and ticket packages; they signify a deeper commitment to the arts and unlock a curated experience. To learn more about giving options, connect with our development team at [email protected] or (310) 492-2301. Stay informed about the Festival by signing up for our email list at www.sundance.org.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will be another chance to be a part of our continuing story! I look forward to gathering in Park City and Salt Lake City with you all this coming January to celebrate independent storytelling past, present, and future.