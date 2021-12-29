Join us for our last podcast of 2021 where we wrap up this rather strange year of content creation with a panel of guest from the production and post production world. From remote workflows to virtual production, this podcast covers it all!

2021 is (nearly) behind us and we thought it was prudent to gather a group of regular contributors to this feed and a handful of other entertainment insiders from around the industry to look back at the year. On the show we have regular hosts Ron Dawson, Scott Simmons & Damian Allen as well as Zeke Margolis (Account Director at Melrose Mac), Sam Mestman (CEO of We Make Movies) & Gary Adcock (Exec Director at Filmscape Chicago). Enjoy the episode!

Thank you for listening and supporting this show. We all wish you a very happy New Year!

