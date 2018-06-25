Whether you are seeking, already using or needing to expand your online cloud storage, price is an important factor. I am talking about services like DropBox and Google Drive, which (as of publication time of this article) each charge ≈US$100 per year for 1TB (terabytes) of space. Ahead I am going to share a link to a similar service that charges 30% less, i.e. under US$70 — and also gives you an unexpected bonus. Like the other two services, this one includes synchronization with your device(s) and sharing capabilities, but can be used without those features too.

The service I am describing is called OneDrive. OneDrive offers you the same 1TB for US$69.99 per year. Need more? You can also choose to get 5TB for US$99.99 (1000 GB each for 5 users). Even though it’s from Microsoft, it works fine with macOS. And if you want to sync files with your Mac and OneDrive, there’s a free app for that in the Apple AppStore on your Mac.

Whether we want it or not, all of the above offers also include Office 365 for the same 1-year duration. I am not such a fan of Office 365, since (as of publication time of this article), Word online (part of Office 365) does not offer an offline mode, the way Google Docs does. But since Office 365 comes free with OneDrive, it’s good to have it for those extremely rare cases when Google Docs does not a good job with opening up a .doc or .docx file, especially a very old one or one that has unusual embedded fonts.

Do I use OneDrive?

I actually use a combination of online (cloud) services for multiple reasons and purposes. Currently, I use a system including Carbonite, DropBox, Google Drive and OneDrive. For more information on how I use some of them for websites, see my upcoming article:

Multi-backup storage for your website (and more)

…where I describe how my websites automatically send continuous backups to multiple servers in different geographic locations. One of the many destinations is OneDrive.

This new article a continuation of the last chapter of my most recent book, WordPress security + multi-backups (illustrated above). Be sure to stay on my mailing list after the GDPR change.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his Tu radio global show at Turadioglobal.com.

Subscribe to his Tu salud secreta show at TuSaludSecreta.com.

Subscribe to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.

Save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephony and data

Click here to save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephone and data service which I have covered in these articles.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!