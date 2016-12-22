Let’s Edit with Media Composer – ADVANCED – Background Services

by Kevin P. McAuliffe December 22, 2016 Post Production

 

One thing that doing these tutorials does, is that it let’s me talk about a wide range of concepts, many of which editors either don’t use, or don’t even know they are available.  Background Services are just one of those subjects.  Not only can Background Services be used for tasks like rendering in the background, but it can also be used to Consolidate and Transcode in the background as well.   Now, this might seem like a little overkill for editors who just need to bring in a clip or two, and I totally agree, but when we’re talking about hundreds of clips, this feature will really come in handy, and the fact that all of this can be done in the background is a very big feature.  Not only is the setup of Background Services very easy, but once you see how it works inside of Media Composer, it’s going to be a workflow that you’ll easily be able to work into your next post product!

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

