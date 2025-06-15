In October 2025, Windows 10 Home & Pro will stop receiving free security updates, which will make them much more vulnerable to malware. If you currently use Windows 10 Home or Pro, the clock is ticking for you to decide which of my three recommendations to choose, acquire and implement. This will depend upon several factors which I’ll cover ahead.

How to choose:

Do you currently use (or plan to use) any Windows-dependent software? (Fortunately, there are many excellent Office alternatives that run on other operating systems or in the cloud.) Descript now works in the cloud and DaVinci Resolve can run on Linux CentOS 7.3: or Rocky Linux 8.6. If there is no Windows-dependent software, consider Solution 1.

Does your Windows-dependent software favor Windows 10 (i.e. if you are intentionally using an older version of QuickBooks, etc.)? If so, consider Solution 2.

Does any of your special software require Windows 11 (I don’t currently know of any such Windows software that doesn’t work on the latest versions of Windows 10, but it may exist.) or do you simply have a personal desire to use Windows 11, the first palindromic version? If that is the case, consider using option 3, even if your computer doesn’t comply with the strong demands of Windows 11 Home and Pro.

Solution 1: Schleswig-Holstein-Germany’s choice!

An entire state of Germany (Schleswig-Holstein) banned all Microsoft products and services in government offices due to Microsoft’s espionage. If you don’t require any Microsoft desktop software, you can consider a type of Linux, i.e. Linux Mint, Linux CentOS 7.3: or Rocky Linux 8.6, either together with LibreOffice (instead of Microsoft 365, previously called Microsoft Office) or use Microsoft’s apps in the cloud only. Converting your current Windows computer to an exclusive Linux system requires backing up your personal documents, wiping the drive and installing the Linux operating system.

Solution 2: Safely stay with Windows 10 until 2032!

If you have a good reason to stay with Windows 10 (without replacing your current computer) but just want continued security updates until January 2032, then you may be served by upgrading from your current Windows 10 Home or Pro into Windows 10 IoT. Like the older version of Windows 10 LTSC Enterprise I covered several years ago, Microsoft makes Windows IoT existence obscure and harder to acquire, but you can indeed acquire a legal OEM license for Windows 10 IoT for under US$20. (OEM licenses do not include any retail tech support from Microsoft, but are legal. In fact, as soon as you enter the key and click Activate, you will see Microsoft’s official blessing on the screen!) That is a one-time fee, not a subscription and it includes security updates until January 2032. Under normal circumstances, migrating from standard Windows 10 Home or Pro to Windows 10 IoT requires a clean install (including backing up your data, wiping your drive and then restoring your apps and personal documents). However, for 1:1 in-person clients, I can assist in doing the transition directly, without wiping your drive first.

Solution 3: Go palindromic!

If you have a technical reason or personal desire, you can also migrate to Windows 11 IoT, which (compared with Windows 11 Home or Pro) has much less bloat and telemetry. You can acquire a legal OEM license for Windows 11 IoT for under US$30. (OEM licenses do not include any retail tech support from Microsoft, but are legal. In fact, as soon as you enter the key and click Activate, you will see Microsoft’s official blessing on the screen!) However, the latest available version of Windows 11 IoT will only include free security updates until October 2029 according to Microsoft, which is less generous than the latest Windows 10 IoT covered in Solution 2 (above), which includes them until January 2032. Fortunately, Windows 11 IoT works with much older computers than those demanded by Windows 11 Home or Pro. Under normal circumstances, migrating from standard Windows 10 Home or Pro to Windows 11 IoT requires a clean install (including backing up your data, wiping your drive and then restoring your apps and personal documents). However, for 1:1 in-person clients, I can assist in doing the transition directly, without wiping your drive first.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Fecha límite de Windows 10-octubre 2025: mis 3 recomendaciones

FTC disclosure

Neither Microsoft nor the government of Schleswig-Holstein has not paid for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.