After a startling false alarm, we are happy that Vimeography is still working well with WordPress, alleviating the persistent deficiencies in Vimeo Pro’s Portfolios.

Back in 2017, I published an article explaining how Vimeography (a free & paid plugin for WordPress) was overcoming two major deficiencies in Vimeo Pro’s Portfolios. Flash forward eight years to 2025; Vimeo still has the same admitted deficiencies, and Vimeography is still a good solution to alleviate the two deficiencies while embedding your Vimeo Pro video Portfolios in your own WordPress website, either on TecnoTur.LLC or elsewhere. About three weeks ago, we received quite a scare via an automatic message from WordPress stating that some of Vimeography’s add-on (paid) plugins had been «abandoned». However, we were alleviated after hearing good news from the Vimeography developers.

Recap of Vimeo Pro Portfolio deficiencies

As indicated in my 2017 article, the Portfolio offered by Vimeo Pro has important deficiencies when with your own domain or subdomain. To recap:

Vimeo Pro does not offer SSL for HTTPS when using your own domain or subdomain, which is something we require since 2014 (11 years ago). Not having HTTPS is terrible for SEO and places an embarrassing warning in most modern browsers.

Vimeo Pro does not allow us to upload our own favicon, instead showing the Vimeo favicon.

Those two deficiencies still exist in 2025. Fortunately, Vimeography (a free and paid plugin for WordPress) continues to solve this problem and is fortunately still a viable solution, despite a recent false alarm which I’ll cover later in this article.

Example of Vimeography used (with paid a paid feature)

Beaker Films is a leading production company in Connecticut which has always hosted its website on my TecnoTur.LLC service. You can see Vimeography in action both on the home page BeakerFilms.com after sliding down, or more immediately if you visit BeakerFilms.com/work directly.

Above is a static screenshot, but you are much better off clicking on the link so you can experience it actually working, not just how it looks initially. Beaker Films is using the optional paid option called Squares. The optional Squares theme for Vimeography (designed by Shannon Colón) allows for the videos to be in 4 columns with square, borderless thumbnails side-by-side, where all thumbnails have zero space between them both on the sides and below.

Vimeography false alarm, resolved

About three weeks ago, we got quite a scare via an automatic message from WordPress stating that some of Vimeography’s add-on (paid) plugins had been «abandoned». However, we were alleviated after hearing good news from Vimeography developers.

The Vimeography support team responded to our message:

We have been working on the Vimeography plugin to ensure compatibility with the latest version of WordPress, and have made several improvements to enhance its performance. Vimeography Pro is fully maintained and compatible with the latest versions of WordPress and PHP. Please rest assured that the plugin is not abandoned and remains actively supported.

