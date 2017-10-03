Use wireless Apple AirPods’ mic for shooting standups/monologues with your smartphone?

Should you use Apple head-mounted Airpod’s built-in wireless mic to do standups when recording standups or other monologs? Cielo de la Paz does.

By Allan Tépper October 03, 2017 Production

Cielo de la Paz of The Storyographist has successfully used the AirPod’s wireless microphone to record standups and monologues, as proven in the video ahead. With a hairstyle like hers, the AirPods become nearly invisible to the camera. As of the publication of her review, Cielo de la Paz confirmed that although the native Apple camera app and FiLMiC Pro were incapable of using a Bluetooth-connected microphone, fortunately MoviePro (a direct competitor to FiLMIC Pro) indeed is completely compatible. This article also includes Cielo de la Paz’s video which explains other reasons why she switched from FiLMiC Pro to MoviePro on her iPhone 7 Plus.

Cielo de Paz describes the audio as good, but not perfect. How does it sound to you?. In the comments below her video, she also clarifies that listening herself while speaking has too much latency to be comfortable, so she lowers the iPhone’s monitoring volume completely to avoid hearing herself.

Why Cielo de la Paz switched from FiLMiC Pro to MoviePro

Use of Apple AirPods with Android

Apple’s AirPods are known to work well with Android phones and tablets, as attested in AndroidCentral’s article and other places. However, I have not yet tested AirPods personally with any audio/video recording app on Android. Several have stated that it can work if you add an app called Mono Bluetooth Router, of which there are several available with similar names in the Play Store. If I do so such a test and review in the future, this is the place you’ll find that new article. Be sure to be subscribed to my mailing list.

Apple AirPods Links

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).


Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

Save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephony and data

Click here to save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephone and data service which I have covered in these articles.

Learn to speak Castilian, the most widely used Spanish language

SpeakCastilian.com

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Artificial Intelligence in the future of Frame.io

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 coming soon

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

You Might Also Like

Review: Teradek Serv Pro and VUER

Review: Teradek Serv Pro and VUER

September 19, 2017
First look: iRig Mic HD 2 digital microphone from IK Multimedia

First look: iRig Mic HD 2 digital microphone from IK Multimedia

August 11, 2017
Review: AT875R shotgun mic & AT8415 shockmount from Audio Technica

Review: AT875R shotgun mic & AT8415 shockmount from Audio Technica

July 17, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails