Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

It happens to everybody. You’re in a rush, and a key piece of content ends up on your desktop or your downloads folder. You import it and continue editing.

Except now this piece of media is outside of your actual project media. Likely, it won’t get backed up correctly.

If you work in any sort of shared/workgroup environment, they won’t have your media.

So let’s fix this.

Build a search bin

I’m a huge fan of Search Bins! If you would like to see my prior tip where I go a little deeper into them, it’s here.

For this tip -Go to the File menu, choose “New Search Bin”, change this to “File Path” and put in “/Users/”.

This search bin will find anything in your user space that’s in your project.

It works on Mac and Windows. Everything in your user space

Move the media – by creating a sequence first

Create a sequence from of all the media in the Search Bin – any way you like.

My favorite way is to drag the search bin itself to the New Sequence icon in the Project Window. Rename the Sequence “Media to be Moved”

Use the Project Manager

Menu > Open the Project Manager.

Just select this one sequence, tell it to collect the files and copy them to a new location, and make sure you tell it to Exclude Unused Clips; that way, all we’re moving are the files that are part of this one sequence.

Finally, Make Offline and Relink

Not much to this other than you select all those pieces of media and choose “Make Offline“.

For safety’s sake, please choose Media Files Remain on Disk. Clean them later.

Finally, you select the offline media, Link to their new locations and you’re done.

Last thoughts

For conventional media, this is really elegant – video files, audio files, stills, and Photoshop files. It’ll handle your After Effects media along with your Mogrt items too.

But items such as LUTs or other presets from third-party tools won’t get handled correctly. So you should be hyper aware of elements outside of standard media.

Search bins are the best way to help keep projects organized and this one saves your bacon when you’re rushing!

This series is courtesy of Adobe.