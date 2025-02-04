Welcome to Tooltip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideoCoalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

A question I often see asked is how to select multiple edit points for trimming. It’s easy to select one edit point, but how do you select multiple edits if you want to trim more than one edit at a time?

The answer is simple. Hold down the COMMAND key on a Mac or CTRL key on a PC and drag around any edit points in the timeline. This will select the edit points for a trim rather than the clips themselves.

But how do you effectively use selecting multiple edit points? The key lies in toggling the different types of trims.

By using a keyboard shortcut to toggle between the different trim types, you can trim multiple edit points in different ways. If multiple edit points are selected, you can’t click the edit point to change it, as that will deselect the edit points other than the one you clicked, so you must use CTRL+T to change the trim type.

Why did I include those Trim Backward / Trim Forward keyboard shortcuts in the image above? They are very useful when trimming multiple edit points, as you usually just want to trim multiple clips a few frames at a time. This is not to be confused with Dynamic Trim Mode, which is activated when you select multiple edit points at the same time. That’s a trimming lesson for another day.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.