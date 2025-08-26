Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Did you know that the play/pause mark in and out and all the transport control buttons under the Program as well (as the Source monitor) can be changed? They can be changed, and they should be changed because most of the default commands and buttons are accessible through a keyboard shortcut. So, there’s no need to click on the screen to execute most of these functions. While there are many options for changing the transport controls, this tip is how I keep the buttons on the left side of the program monitor with what I call “Rules, Guides, Snap, Safe”.

That is turning on rules, toggling guides, toggling snapping in the Program monitor and turning on title/action safe.

It’s easy to use the Button Editor as you drag items from the Button Editor palette into the transport controls space underneath the Program (or Source) monitor. If you want to remove items from the transport controls, you just drag them out with the button editor open.

These are the four buttons I map to the left side of the transport controls:

Show Rulers Show Guides Snap in Program Monitor Safe Margins

They’re all very similar in that they’re made for design, layout, and basic making of things, graphics, and effects, and things like that, even and pretty in the Program monitor. While some have keyboard shortcuts, I don’t use them enough to worry about the shortcut. And this change of the transport controls groups them all together for quick access.

Bonus Tip: If you don’t want to see the transport controls at all, click the wrench menu under either the Program or the Source monitor and uncheck Show Transport Controls.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.