Keyframing is a crucial aspect of video editing, enabling the creation of everything from animations to audio volume adjustments. Adobe Premiere Pro has long had a Pen Tool that can be used to add and adjust keyframes. But the Pen Tool is a mouse-based tool and mouse-based tools can be slow.

If you have audio keyframes turned on in the timeline, then just hold down the Command key on Mac (Control key on PC) and click on the audio keyframe “rubber band.” Every click with the Command or Control key will add a keyframe without ever touching the Pen tool.

When you hold down the Command key over the audio keyframe rubber bands, you’ll see that the cursor changes into an animation cursor with a plus icon. That tells you when you click it will add a keyframe. Once a keyframe is added, you can hold down the modifier key and click it again to turn it to a keyframe with Bezier handles. It’s a fast way to quickly add keyframes without having to use the Pen Tool.

And if you’re one of those few people out there who also use video keyframes, this shortcut works with video keyframes as well.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.