Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Adobe Premiere Pro has very useful keyboard shortcuts for quickly moving between different panels in the interface. With the default keyboard shortcuts, for example:

Shift+1 will move to the Project panel

Shift+3 will move to the Timeline panel

Shift 9 to the Audio Clip Mixer

But one panel that is missing a keyboard shortcut is the Production panel. If you work in a Premiere Production, especially one of size that has a lot of different projects making up the Production, you often find yourself moving back to that Production panel over and over again. Luckily, like many things in Adobe Premiere Pro, there is an unmapped keyboard shortcut to get you to the Production panel quickly.

Open the keyboard shortcut editor and look under the Window menu or just search Production in the search bar. You’ll see the Production shortcut, but it is un-mapped. I might suggest mapping the Production panel to Shift+1 to the grave accent (`) / tilde (~) key as that puts it just to the left of the Project shortcut. By doing though, you’ll lose your Maximize or Restore Active Frame shortcut … and if you don’t know about that one, that’s another tool tip for another time.

As for where I’ve mapped my Production panel?

Command + ~.

My keyboard mapping is way different from the default. But looking at this, I now wonder why have I never mapped anything to the Cmd+F keys? That’s something that we’ll be doing next.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.