I am a big fan of navigating the Project Panel and your different bin panels with keyboard shortcuts (such as the default Shift+1 that will jump between open bins). Very often, if I’m in the Project Panel and I have navigated two or three bins deep, I like to be able to step back out of any nested bin navigation without having to reach for my mouse. That’s where the unmapped Go Back shortcut can be helpful.

If you’ve moved or double-clicked into a bin outside of the main project panel, executing the Go Back shortcut will move you back one bin level until you get all the way back to the Project Panel. Are you three bins deep? Hit the go back shortcut three times and you’re back at the Project Panel. This can be a fast way to navigate complex projects and nested bins without ever having to reach for your mouse.

I’ve mapped the Go Back shortcut to Command + up arrow in my keyboard shortcuts. I like this option because it feels like I’m stepping up and going back out of a bin that I have moved into. Plus, the Command Up Arrow (CTRL on a PC) is an unmapped keyboard shortcut when you’re in a bin. It’s perfect for me.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.