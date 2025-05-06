TL;DR know how long your files took to encode

If you send files to Adobe Media Encoder for processing you probably do other things while the encodes take place. But have you ever wondered how long it took a particular encode to complete? Media Encoder contains a log file which will show you just that, as well as other useful information.

Head under the Media Encoder File > Show Log menu. There you can access the AMEEncodingLog.txt file. That log will show you useful information such as the preset used, the file created, the preset used and properties of the file.

It will also show the file’s Encoding Time.

And since this is a log file it might being at the first file encoded in that current install of Adobe Media Encoder (which might have been a long time ago) you’ll have to scroll to the bottom for your most recent files. I also like that this log file will tell you if the encode originated directly from within Media Encoder or if it came from Adobe Premiere Pro.

Need to charge a client for an overnight batch of encodes? You can also find the encode time to use in your billing.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.