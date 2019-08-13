The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Today, Steve had a chance to speak with Mark Goldblatt. Mark started his career in the 1970’s and has since worked on legendary films such as James Camerons “The Terminator”, Michael Bays “Pearl Harbor”, “X-Men: The Last Stand” and most recently Eli Roths “Death Wish”. To hear more about Mark’s amazing career, listen to the full podcast below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

