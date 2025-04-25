Spotify just expanded its audiobook offering to four additional markets. As a result, all of us who have distributed our audiobooks via Spotify are now reaching new audiences in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. This is in addition to the other countries where Spotify was already distributing our audiobooks, which were Australia, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, United States and New Zealand. Eligible Spotify Premium users in these markets now have access to 12 hours of monthly audiobook listening included in their subscription. All other Spotify users in these markets have access to our titles through à la carte sales. There’s nothing we need to do — our titles are already available in these new markets.
Lee este artículo en buen castellano
Spotify expande la distribución de audiolibros en 4 países adicionales
