Perhaps you already own a US$599 RØDECaster Pro mixer/recorder with built-in virtual carts and bulletproof mix-minus for telephone-esque connectivity. Perhaps you have read many of my past articles about it or heard about it discussed in my BeyondPodcasting show. Maybe you just learning about it today for the first time. In any case, this short article is about a free firmware upgrade 2.1, which makes the RØDEcaster Pro even more powerful and flexible, while retaining presets for those who prefer that.

See my prior articles about the RØDEcaster Pro here.

Version 2.1 is a major update that unlocks complete granular control over all processing parameters, more flexible recording and export options, expanded multitrack capabilities, and an update to the RØDECaster Pro’s interface and Companion App. These new features offer content producers even greater creative control over their recordings.

The above video is courtesy of RØDE.

RØDECaster Pro firmware version 2.1 key features:

Granular control over processing parameters: Users can now tweak all parameters of the RØDECaster Pro’s compressor, noise gate, de-esser, APHEX Aural Exciter and Big Bottom, and high-pass filter. For users who prefer the simplicity of the RØDECaster Pro’s original processing controls, the advanced editor can be deactivated.

Master bus compressor: As well as the individual channel compressors, the RØDECaster Pro now features a compressor on the master output.

Broadcast-style level metering: Users now have the option to add precise dBFS markers to the level meters on the home and record screen for greater control over recording levels.

Sound pad (virtual cart) overdubbing: Audio that has been loaded onto the sound pads can now be overdubbed infinitely, allowing users to create layered sounds, record VOs over music, create custom ad rolls and more.

Post-fader multitrack recording: When recording in multitrack mode, users now have the option to record post-fader, meaning all processing, effects and level settings will be recorded in the RØDECaster Pro’s output.

Improved export processing: When transferring shows to a connected computer, users now have the option to format their files for all major podcast platforms. WAV file exporting has also been improved.

Updated Companion App: Users can also tweak all processing parameters in real-time from within the Companion App; the Firmware Updater also now lives inside the Companion App.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his award-winning CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.